The Golden State Warriors (35-28, 34-29 ATS) play host to the Detroit Pistons (35-28, 35-27-1 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Saturday night; find out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Warriors as 6.5-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Pistons vs. Warriors Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Detroit Pistons @ Golden State Warriors

Detroit Pistons @ Golden State Warriors 📅 Pistons vs. Warriors Game Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

Chase Center | San Francisco, California 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Detroit

Bally Sports Detroit 💻 Watch Pistons vs. Warriors Free Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Pistons vs. Warriors Game Odds: Pistons +6.5 (-110) | Warriors -6.5 (-110)

Pistons vs. Warriors Injuries

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

PF Tobias Harris (personal; probable) | PG Jaden Ivey (leg; out for the season)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

PF Jonathan Kuminga (ankle; out indefinitely) | SG Brandin Podziemski (back; questionable)

Game Preview

The Pistons are 18-14 away and 17-10 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents. Detroit is 8-2 in its last 10 games, averaging 123.9 points, 45.1 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 10.0 steals, and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field.

Detroit has also won 10 of its past 12. However, one of those losses came on Wednesday, as the team fell to the host Los Angeles Clippers 123-115. Cade Cunningham finished with 37 points and 10 assists in that contest.

The Pistons lost to Golden State in the first regular-season meeting on Jan. 9, when they fell 107-104 at home. Cunningham scored a game-high 32 points in 40 minutes of action.

As for the Warriors, they’ve gone 17-13 and 26-13 when playing as the favorite. Golden State is 8-2 in its past 10 contests, averaging 119.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 9.6 steals, and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the floor.

Golden State is set to play its next seven games at home, beginning with a matchup against Detroit on Saturday. Like Detroit, the Warriors have won 10 of their last 12 games, including a 4-1 road trip capped off by a 121-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

The Pistons are 6-13 in their last 19 matchups with a Pacific Division opponent. Not only is Golden State 11-3 in its past 14 meetings at home against Detroit, but the team is also 9-1 in its last 10 games versus an Eastern Conference opponent.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors have a 64.3% chance of defeating Detroit. The Pistons are 2-7 in their last nine matchups with Golden State.