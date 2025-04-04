How To Watch Suns vs. Celtics Free Live Stream

The Boston Celtics (56-20, 36-40 ATS) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (35-41, 29-46-1 ATS) in this non-conference matchup on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Celtics as overwhelming 15-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Phoenix Suns @ Boston Celtics

Phoenix Suns @ Boston Celtics 📅 Suns vs. Celtics G ame Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass, NBA TV

Suns vs. Celtics Game Odds: Suns +15 (-105) | Celtics -15 (-115)

Suns vs. Celtics Injuries

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

PF Kevin Durant (ankle; out indefinitely)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

SG Jaylen Brown (knee; questionable)

Game Preview

The Suns are 12-26 away, 6-27 when playing as the underdog, and 16-7 when they win the turnover battle. Phoenix is 5-5 in its last 10 games, averaging 114.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 6.7 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field.

Phoenix enters Friday’s matchup on a four-game losing streak. The Suns are 11th in the Western Conference standings — sitting one game behind the Sacramento Kings.

Kevin Durant also remains out with a sprained ankle and isn’t expected back in the lineup until Tuesday’s home game against the Golden State Warriors at the earliest. Bradley Beal has missed the last eight games with a left hamstring strain as well.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have gone 24-13 in home games, 7-3 in one-possession games, and 55-18 when playing as the favorite. Boston is 9-1 in its past 10 contests, averaging 115.8 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.4 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the floor.

Boston is attempting to avoid back-to-back losses at home for the first time this season when it hosts the visiting Suns on Friday night. The C’s went unbeaten during a six-game road trip.

However, the team went on to suffer a 124-103 home loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Boston has lost consecutive games twice this season, but the first loss came on the road on both occasions.

Jrue Holiday (shoulder), Al Horford (toe), and Kristaps Porzingis (return from illness reconditioning) weren’t available to play in Wednesday’s loss. None were listed on Thursday’s injury report.

In the first meeting of the regular-season series, Boston earned a 132-102 victory at Phoenix on March 26. Porzingis led the Celtics in scoring with 30 points.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have an 80.8% chance of beating Phoenix. The C’s have won six straight matchups with a Western Conference opponent, while the Suns are winless in their last five road games.