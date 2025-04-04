The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder (64-13, 51-25-1) are visiting the Houston Rockets (50-27, 41-36 ATS) in this Western Conference matchup on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream online below. NBA betting sites show the Thunder as 7.5-point favorites on the road, per the latest BetOnline odds. How To Watch Thunder vs. Rockets Free Live Stream Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream. 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Houston Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Houston Rockets 📅 NBA Game Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas

Toyota Center | Houston, Texas 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass 💻 Free Thunder vs. Rockets Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Thunder vs. Rockets Game Odds: Thunder -7.5 (-110) | Rockets +7.5 (-110) Thunder vs. Rockets Injuries Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report SG Ajay Mitchell (toe; ruled out) | SG Alex Ducas (quadriceps; downgraded to out) | C Ousmane Dieng (calf; ruled out) | PF Jaylin Williams (ankle; ruled out) | PG Nikola Topic (ACL; out for the season) Houston Rockets Injury Report SF Dillon Brooks (suspended; out) Game Preview

The Thunder are 29-7 away, 35-11 against Western Conference opponents, and 51-11 when they win the turnover battle. Oklahoma City is currently on an 11-game win streak. In the team’s last 10 games, it has averaged 125.3 points, 46.8 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 9.1 steals, and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the floor.

Oklahoma City has won 18 of 19 games following its 119-103 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The Thunder have a three-game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers for the best record in the NBA and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Thunder could potentially finish with 70 victories if they win out. The 2015-16 Warriors (73 wins) and 1995-96 Chicago Bulls (72) are the only teams to reach that mark.

As for the Rockets, they’re 28-11 at home and 29-18 in Western Conference play. Houston is 8-2 in its past 10 contests, averaging 122.1 points, 51.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.3 steals,+ and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field.

Houston is coming off a 143-105 home win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, winning for the 13th time in 15 games. This allowed the Rockets to stretch their lead to three games over the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets for the No. 2 seed in the West.

OKC has beaten Houston three out of four times this season. The Thunder have also won six straight meetings with a Southwest Division opponent.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Thunder have a 63.4% chance of defeating Houston. OKC is 8-1 in its last nine matchups with a West opponent, while the Rockets are 13-5 in their past 18 games played on a Friday.