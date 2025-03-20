Clemson Returns to the Dance, Eyes Statement Win Against McNeese State

March. The time of year when seasons are defined, when legacies are built, and when dreams—long chased and carefully constructed—can come undone in an instant. The Clemson Tigers have been here before.

For the second straight year, Brad Brownell’s team is dancing, their 27-6 record earning them a No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament. Their reward? A date with Southland Conference champion McNeese State, a 12-seed with a puncher’s chance, a team that knows what it means to defy the odds.

Tipoff is set for Thursday at 3:15 p.m. ET in Providence, R.I., and the game will air on truTV. It’s one of those matchups that always raises eyebrows—a No. 12 seed looking to play spoiler against a team with big aspirations.

McNeese State is in the Tourney 🚨 America’s Manager is going dancingpic.twitter.com/ufrs12vIbd — Underdog (@UnderdogFantasy) March 12, 2025

McNeese State vs. Clemson Picks and Best Bets

All McNeese State vs. Clemson odds are from BetOnline and are correct as of Wednesday, Mar. 19.

Spread

Clemson -7.5

Clemson -7.5 Moneyline

Clemson -360, McNeese State +280

Clemson -360, McNeese State +280 Over/Under

133.5

133.5 Game Time

3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Location

Amica Mutual Pavillion | Providence, RI

Amica Mutual Pavillion | Providence, RI How To Watch

TruTV

The Cowboys: Built for a Fight

McNeese State isn’t just happy to be here. The Cowboys are a tough, physical, fearless team that has run through the Southland Conference over the past two seasons under Will Wade, a coach known for pushing the limits and demanding relentless intensity.

The numbers tell the story:

A 36-2 conference record over the last two seasons.

An 11-game winning streak heading into the tournament.

A defense that thrives on physicality and forcing turnovers.

But there’s a caveat—strength of schedule. McNeese dominated its competition, but how will it respond against a team like Clemson?

To their credit, the Cowboys haven’t backed down in big moments. They battled Alabama and Mississippi State and took down North Texas, a team known for its defensive discipline. That proves McNeese can compete at a higher level. But can they win at this level?

Best Bets: Clemson -7.5 | Chase Hunter Over 15.5 Points (-120)

The Tigers are no stranger to high-stakes basketball. Just last month, they knocked off No. 1 Duke, 77-71. They rattled off nine wins in their last 10 games. They held their own in the ACC Tournament, beating SMU before falling in a tight battle against Louisville.

And yet, there’s a feeling that Clemson is being overlooked.

https://twitter.com/FaxOnSports/status/1902538065706361213

The Tigers have the size, the experience, and the balance to make a run. But their Achilles’ heel? Defensive rebounding. McNeese thrives on second-chance opportunities. That’s an area Clemson must tighten up.

Defensively, the Tigers can be vulnerable on contested shots, ranking outside the top 100 in both two-point and three-point defense. If McNeese finds a rhythm early, this could turn into a classic 12-over-5 upset special.

But here’s the reality: Clemson has been tested. They’ve battled some of the best teams in the country. And when the moment has demanded it, they’ve delivered.

The X-Factor: Chase Hunter

If Clemson is to avoid an upset, they’ll likely need a big night from senior guard Chase Hunter.

Would not want to play Chase Hunter in Around the World. pic.twitter.com/ZBXysnFaAq — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) March 19, 2025

Hunter has been red-hot in matchups against teams outside the top 25 in adjusted defensive efficiency, averaging 16.3 points per game. McNeese ranks 351st nationally in three-point attempts allowed—meaning Hunter should get clean looks from deep.

With increased minutes and shot attempts in recent weeks, expect Hunter to be the offensive catalyst.

Final Thoughts

Yes, McNeese can play. Yes, this is March, where chaos reigns.

But Clemson? Clemson has been tested. They’ve played on the biggest stage. They’ve stared down the best and held their ground.

The Tigers are under the radar in this tournament, but maybe they shouldn’t be. They have the talent, the experience, and the confidence to not just survive but advance.

And in March, that’s all that matters.