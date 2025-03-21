In the heart of Milwaukee, as the chill of March lingers, the Fiserv Forum becomes the crucible for a classic NCAA Tournament showdown. The North Carolina Tar Heels, fresh off a commanding 95-68 victory over San Diego State, face the Ole Miss Rebels, a team that has navigated the turbulent waters of the SEC to earn their place in the Big Dance.​

Traditionally, the public and analysts alike have really gravitated towards teams that have won a First-Four game as they enter their First-Round matchup. But the Tar. Heels have a formidable SEC opponent awaiting them on Friday afternoon in Milwaukee.

North Carolina vs. Ole Miss Picks and Best Bets

North Carolina vs. Ole Miss odds are from BetOnline and are correct as of Friday, Mar. 21.

Spread

North Carolina -1.5

Moneyline

North Carolina -125, Ole Miss +105

Over/Under

155.5

Game Time

4:05 p.m. ET

Location

Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, WI

How To Watch

TNT

North Carolina’s Resurgence

Entering the tournament as an 11-seed, the Tar Heels have been on a mission to silence their doubters. Their emphatic win against San Diego State showcased a team hitting its stride at the perfect moment. RJ Davis, the dynamic guard, led the charge with a stellar performance, draining six three-pointers en route to a 26-point game. This offensive explosion was emblematic of UNC’s recent form, where they’ve surpassed 80 points in eight of their last eleven games.​

North Carolina moves on after making an NCAA tournament record 14 3-pointers in a 95-68 win over San Diego State in the First Four. pic.twitter.com/7xPI2rqh73 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) March 19, 2025

However, it’s not just the offense that’s clicking. The Tar Heels have tightened up defensively, learning from their setbacks against top-tier teams like Duke. This balance between offense and defense makes them a formidable opponent.​

Ole Miss: A Season of Grit and Determination

The Rebels, seeded sixth, have had a season defined by resilience. Boasting a 22-11 record in the ultra-competitive SEC, they’ve secured notable victories against powerhouses such as Louisville, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama. Senior guard Sean Pedulla has been the linchpin of their offense, averaging 14.7 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. His versatility and leadership have been pivotal in guiding Ole Miss through a challenging schedule.​

Are You Ready? pic.twitter.com/AVwIemrkun — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) March 21, 2025

Complementing Pedulla is junior forward Malik Dia, who contributes 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest. Dia’s presence in the frontcourt adds a layer of depth to the Rebels’ lineup, making them a well-rounded team capable of adapting to various in-game scenarios.​

Best Bets: Ole Miss +1.5

This game is more than just a battle of wills; it’s a strategic duel between two seasoned coaches. UNC’s recent offensive surge, highlighted by their record-setting 14 three-pointers against San Diego State, will be tested against Ole Miss’s stout defense, which ranks 23rd in defensive efficiency according to KenPom.

The Rebels’ ability to guard the perimeter will be crucial in disrupting the Tar Heels’ rhythm. Conversely, Ole Miss’s offense, orchestrated by Pedulla, will need to navigate UNC’s improving defensive schemes. The outcome may hinge on which team can impose its style of play more effectively.​

While North Carolina enters this matchup with considerable momentum, the experience and defensive prowess of Ole Miss cannot be overlooked. The Rebels’ track record against top-tier competition and their balanced attack provide them with a slight edge. Expect a closely contested game, but Ole Miss’s consistency throughout the season positions them favorably to advance to the next round.​ Give me the Rebels.