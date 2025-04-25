After following John Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas, Thiero became one of the nation’s better wings. He’s a dynamic, powerful athlete, helping him dominate as a slasher, foul-drawer and defender at the college level. Thiero’s outside shooting and offensive role will raise questions, but

Team: Arkansas

Height: 6’8

Weight: 220

Wingspan: 7’0

Age: 21.1 (May 8, 2004)

Adou Thiero — Forward, Arkansas (21.1 years old)

NBA Comparison: Peyton Watson, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Thiero resembles other hyper athletic, offensively-limited wings that we’ve seen have mixed NBA results. Watson and Kidd-Gilchrist have both thrived on defense at the NBA level but faced obstacles to consistent rotation minutes on great teams because of their shooting. Thiero’s offensive potential might eclipse Watson’s but he’ll have to overcome similar obstacles and rely on similar strengths.

Strengths

Absurdly powerful, explosive athlete with an elite first step and speed to power translation

Dominant slasher at the college level, efficient finisher who constantly draws fouls on drives, explosive vertical athlete

Improved as a mid-range shotmaker at Arkansas, nice touch on short floaters and pull-ups

Motor never stops running, always crashing the glass and hustling in transition

Excellent off-ball defender, constantly disrupting passing lanes, rotating to contest shots at the rim

Strength and lateral burst make him a challenging player to drive through

Weaknesses

Weak floor spacer, teams regularly packed the paint and dared him to shoot

Can drive recklessly into traffic, often doesn’t look to pass out of his drives

Inconsistent ball control limits his ability to score on drives

Reactive on-ball defender who misplaces his steps and loses to sharp changes of direction

Lack of core strength can let bigger players bump him off of his spot

Offensive role: Slasher/Energy Wing

Defensive role: Off-Ball Disruptor/Versatile On-Ball Defender

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 25-30

Teams who are confident in their ability to develop 3-point shooting will be all over Thiero in the draft. He has plenty of room to grow on the offensive end, even beyond his shooting, but Thiero’s elite athletic tools and defensive upside make him a possible first-round pick. There are high-end traits in Thiero’s profile from which a creative, patient team can extract value.