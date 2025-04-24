Jase Richardson broke out for the Spartans this season as a surprise one-and-done. He was one of the nation’s most productive and efficient freshmen, making plays on both ends for an excellent Michigan State team. Can Richardson translate his elite efficiency and outside shooting

Team: Michigan State

Height: 6’3

Weight: 186

Wingspan: 6’4

Age: 18.7 (October 16, 2006)

Jase Richardson — Guard, Michigan State (18.7 years old)

NBA Comparison: Payton Pritchard, Immanuel Quickley

Richardson’s skill set resembles that of complementary scoring guards like Payton Pritchard and Immanuel Quickley, who have thrived next to other wing creators (Jayson Tatum, Scottie Barnes). It’s worth nothing that Richardson was a significantly better college prospect than both of them, so this comparison pertains more to projected NBA impact. Richardson’s profile is quite unique, making him a challenge to find adequate proxies for.

Strengths

Acrobatic and efficient finisher in traffic, excellent balance, and hang time to finish through contact

Efficient shotmaker from every level with a long track record of excellent shooting

Seasoned off-ball player with years of experience cutting and spacing off of other stars

Turnover-avoidant player who takes care of the basketball, controlled handle

Funnky shot creator with step-throughs and pump fakes, excellent intermediate touch

Flashes of great off-ball defense as a help-side shot blocker and gap defender

Weaknesses

Average horizontal athleticism, lacks high-end burst to create separation consistently

Lives on contested shots in the paint, causing some concern despite excellent touch

Spotty passing vision, especially on interior reads on the move

Inconsistent on-ball defender, footwork can be overreactive

Struggles to round screens off the ball without great strength or tight footwork

Offensive role: Complementary/Off-Ball Scorer

Defensive role: Off-Ball Helper

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 10-14

Richardson’s lack of size, horizontal explosiveness and passing vision could limit his offensive ceiling, but teams with stars in place should covet Richardson’s skillset. He’d fit well next to especially jumbo wing creators, scoring off of the ball decisively and making sound decisions. His youth, efficiency and productivity could hint at latent star upside down the road.