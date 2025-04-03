NBA

Pistons’ Cade Cunningham could be eligible for a five-year, $269 million extension this offseason

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

April 03, 2025

Through 76 games in 2024-25, the Pistons are 42-34. Detroit has six games left in the regular season. On Wednesday night, the Pistons lost 119-103 to the Thunder. 

All-star PG Cade Cunningham has missed Detroit’s last five games with a calf injury. The Pistons are trying to play it safe with Cunningham as the playoffs are on the horizon. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps noted that Cade Cunningham is a “virtual lock” to make All-NBA this season, With that, he’ll be eligible for a five-year, $269 million extension this offseason.

Cade Cunningham is going to cash in on his stellar play from the 2024-25 season


With the first-overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Pistons selected Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State. The 23-year-old is in his fourth professional season with Detroit in 2024-25. He’s started all 204 games he’s played in. For his career, Cunningham averages (21.8) points and (7.4) rebounds per game. This season, Cunningham is averaging a career-high (25.7) points and (9.2) assists per game.

Cunningham has made 66 starts in 2024-25. The league implemented a rule that players will not be eligible for end-of-season awards if they do not play at least 65 games. Even if Detroit’s PG sits until the postseason, he will be eligible for end-of-season awards with 66 games played. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps held the company’s final MVP straw poll for the 2024-25 season.

The all-star PG finished 7th in ESPN’s final straw poll. Tim Bontemps said Cunningham is a “virtual lock” to make an All-NBA team this season. If he does so, he will be eligible for a five-year, $269 million extension. This is because of the Rose Rule Provision. Cunningham signed a contract worth $224 million this past offseason. By making an All-NBA team, his contract will start at 30% of the team’s salary cap compared to 25%. That’s a massive $45 million increase on his extension.