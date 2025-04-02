As the Pistons reached the all-time mark for consecutive defeats back in 2023, with 27 losses in a row, Cade Cunningham remained the voice of reason. He told his teammates to remain concentrated and to trust the process, the same one they are finally enjoying today.

“Don’t jump off the boat,” he said over a year ago. ” Right now is the easiest time to stand off and be on your own, but we need to continue to lean on each other and continue to push each other and hold each other accountable more than ever now.”

The 22-year-old had been selected as the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, and had only suffered since the start of his professional career. His first season, Detroit only won 23 games, and then 17 during the following campaign, and finally a franchise-worst 16 last year.

Now Cunningham’s patience has paid off, as he’s leading the Pistons to a miraculous turnaround this season, as he’s set to earn the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. “I think I can be the best basketball player in the world. I think I’m on my way,” the young star assured.

As Detroit are now 42-32 this campaign entering Wednesday’s showdown against the West-leading Oklahoma City, he added: “I want people to understand that and that’s what I’m working to show people every time I play.”

The Michigan club have become the first time in NBA history to every triple their victory total from the previous season. Cunningham is now averaging career highs in points (25.7), assists (9.2) and field goal percentages, with 46.2% so far. Stars around the league don’t think he’s getting the credit he deserves.

“I don’t think people are giving him his full respect,” said New Orleans forward Zion Williamson. “In my opinion, he’s an All-NBA player this year. He’s been doing his thing, but from watching Cade from afar and my few interactions with him, he’s somebody that’s gonna let his work speak for him.”