Trail Blazers Sign Coach Chauncey Billups To Multiyear Extension

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed head coach Chauncey Billups to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced.

Billups is in his fourth season as coach of the Blazers, compiling an overall record of 116-211.

“Chauncey Billups is a great leader, motivator and communicator that has worked tirelessly to establish an identity for this team that has taken shape over his time in Portland,” GM Joe Cronin said in a statement. “I am beyond excited to continue this partnership with Chauncey and take this team to the next level.”

Portland is 35-46 heading into the final game of the regular season, its best record since the 2020-21 season.

Their final game of the season is at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Billups will now looked to build upon a core group that includes Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Donovan Clingan. This will be an interesting summer for the likes of Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons to see if they find new homes.

Cronin, who has had a friendship with Billups spanning decades, also agreed to a multiyear extension.

Blazers Reward Billups For Notable Improvement

While the team sits 11 games under .500, it’s worth noting that the Blazers were 13-28 at one point in the season and have gone 22-18 since.

Over the last 40 games, Portland has posted the fifth-best defensive rating and a net rating of plus-2.7.

That net rating is notable, as it represents a plus-12.2 improvement from Games 1-41 to 42-81, best in the league. NBA stat master Tom Haberstroh revealed the telling stat.

Chauncey did a hell of a job this season. Most Improved Team in the NBA, from Games 1-41 to 42-81. https://t.co/mhcNWQcFg6 pic.twitter.com/4bLPS1ciIj — Mr. Statistician Face Man (@tomhaberstroh) April 13, 2025

One caveat to keep in mind is that the improvement is boosted by going 12-1 against teams that are bottom-10 in net rating. The Blazers have a plus-12.6 net rating in those games.

For a team that won just 21 games last season, it’s a start.