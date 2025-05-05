The Boston Celtics will face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals beginning Monday.

Despite a 4-1 series victory over the Orlando Magic that may look easy on the surface, the Celtics were battered and bruised. Jayson Tatum missed a game due to a wrist injury and physicality dominated the series.

New York, on the other hand, was not only battered and bruised by the Detroit Pistons but were absolutely given a fright. Returning to the postseason after an extended absence, Detroit made clear its intent to stay at the party for as long as possible.

Jalen Brunson was fantastic against the Pistons but there is some concern over the right ankle injury he’s nursing. How that plays out in this next series could determine its competitiveness.

Don’t want to miss any of the action? Below are the dates, times and TV networks for how to catch each game:

How To Watch Knicks Vs. Celtics

Game 1: Monday, May 5 @ 7:00 p.m. EST. TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, May 7 @ 7:00 p.m. EST. TNT

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 @ 3:30 p.m. EST. ABC

Game 4: Monday, May 12 @ 7:30 p.m. EST. ESPN

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 14. Time TBD. TNT

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16 @ 8:00 p.m. EST. ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, May 19 @ 8:00 p.m. EST. TNT

Series Format/Bracket

Each series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format. This means the team with home-court advantage hosts the first two games, along with Game 5 and Game 7 (if necessary). The weaker seed will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary).

The winner of Celtics-Knicks will face the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Indiana leads that series, 1-0, after its Game 1 victory Sunday.

Celtics Vs. Knicks Season Series

Boston swept the regular season series, 4-0. It has proven time and time again to be a favorable matchup and New York has struggled to defend top offenses. Considering the trouble the Knicks had in putting away the Pistons, it’ll be a shock if they can pull off the upset here.