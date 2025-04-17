The third-seeded New York Knicks will take on the sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons in the first round of the playoffs.

Detroit has been the best story of the East, rebounding from a 14-win season last year to a 44-38 record this season. Cade Cunningham looks like a surefire bet for an All-NBA Team while Malik Beasley is among the favorites to win Sixth Man of the Year.

JB Bickerstaff isn’t expected to win Coach of the Year because of what Kenny Atkinson has done with the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers, but he should finish near the top in voting.

The Knicks, meanwhile, made a big splash during the offseason by trading Julius Randle for Karl Anthony-Towns, who’s had a tremendous year individually.

Questions loom over New York’s ability to defend at a high level against quality offenses, but it will certainly be favored against Detroit.

Below are all the details needed to follow this series.

How To Watch Knicks Vs. Pistons

Game 1: Saturday, April 19 @ 6:00 p.m. EST. Watch on ESPN.

Saturday, April 19 @ 6:00 p.m. EST. Watch on ESPN. Game 2: Monday, April 21 @ 7:30 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT.

Monday, April 21 @ 7:30 p.m. EST. Watch on TNT. Game 3: Friday, April 24. Time TBD. Watch on TNT.

Friday, April 24. Time TBD. Watch on TNT. Game 4: Sunday, April 27 @ 1:00 p.m. EST. Watch on ABC.

Sunday, April 27 @ 1:00 p.m. EST. Watch on ABC. Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 29. Time and TV Network TBD.

Tuesday, April 29. Time and TV Network TBD. Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 1. Time and TV Network TBD.

Thursday, May 1. Time and TV Network TBD. Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 3. Time and TV Network TBD.

Saturday, May 3. Time and TV Network TBD. Series Format/Bracket

Each series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format. This means the team with home-court advantage hosts the first two games, along with Game 5 and Game 7, if applicable. The weaker seed will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if needed).

The winner of this Knicks-Pistons matchup will go on to face the No. 2 Boston Celtics or No. 7 Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Knicks Vs. Pistons Season Series

If the Pistons are looking for a confidence boost, they can look to the season series, which they nabbed 3-1.