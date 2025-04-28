Referee Admits Mistake On Game 4 Deciding Final Play Of Pistons vs. Knicks

Referee David Guthrie admitted a foul call should have been called when Detroit Pistons guard Tim Hardaway Jr. attempted a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer of Game 4.

The Pistons trailed the New York Knicks 93-94 when Cade Cunningham attempted a free-throw line extended jumper for the lead and missed. There was a scramble for a rebound and the ball rolled out to the left corner where Hardaway Jr. collected the ball. He calmly faked Josh Hart into the air and absorbed the contact as he rose for a jumper. The shot missed and no foul was called.

Detroit players, coaches, and fans were irate at the lack of a whistle, security having to escort the referees off the court.

“During live play, it was judged that Josh Hart made a legal defensive play,” Guthrie said. “After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr., and a foul should have been called.”

The Knicks made a late rally on the back of Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson to steal the win. The Pistons led by 11 with 8:35 remaining before getting outscored 26-14 the rest of the way.

Towns in particular pulled off some spectacular shot making to seal the win.

FRENETIC ENDING TO GAME 4 😱 KNICKS WIN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/HITKEoObKO — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 27, 2025

Game 5 is Tuesday night in New York at 7:30 p.m. EST. The Knicks now lead the series 3-1.

Pistons Frustrated With Referee

Detroit head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was absolutely furious at the buzzer and immediately stormed the court to have a go at the officials.

“There was contact on Tim Hardaway’s jump shot,” Bickerstaff said. “I don’t know any other way around it, there’s contact on his jump shot. The guy [Josh Hart] leaves his feet, he’s at Timmy’s mercy. I repeat, there’s contact on his jump shot.”

Hardaway Jr. was still fuming in the locker room after the game, sharing only a few words about the non-call before storming off.

“You guys saw it. Blatant,” Hardaway Jr. said.

Moments before the pool report was released, Tim Hardaway Jr. was asked what happened on the final play. Here’s his response: “You guys saw it. Blatant.” pic.twitter.com/QHVceN0M1Q — Hunter Patterson (@HuntPatterson_) April 27, 2025

Hart also spoke after the game and admitted he made contact with Hardaway Jr.

“Did I make contact with him? Yeah, I made contact with him,” Hart said. “Was it legal? I don’t know. We’ll see in the Last Two Minute Report.”

It’s hard to imagine the referees’ admission of error Hart’s own admission makes Detroit feel any better.