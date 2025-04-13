Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley may have spoken a little too soon to Anthony Edwards about what could have been his crown for most 3-pointers this NBA season.

After knocking down seven triples against the Milwaukee Bucks in Sunday’s Eastern Conference slate of games, Beasley confidently claimed he became the first bench player to lead the league in 3-pointers made.

Flirt player off the bench to lead the league in 3s 👀👀👀👀 — Malik Beasley (@mbeasy5) April 13, 2025

Beasley sat at 319, but the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar still had a game to play, with 313 to his name this year.

Looking to perhaps spice things up, Beasley tweeted Edwards needed seven against the Utah Jazz to reclaim the top spot.

The two were teammates in Minnesota. Beasley spent two-and-a-half years there between 2019-20 and 2021-22. Edwards was drafted in 2020 and shared his first two NBA seasons alongside Beasley.

Ant you gotta get 7 3s to beat me tonight 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 — Malik Beasley (@mbeasy5) April 13, 2025

As Edwards started to heat up from deep, Beasley was live tweeting in anticipation of things about to shift.

Lmaooo this is crazy ant 😂 — Malik Beasley (@mbeasy5) April 13, 2025

When the Wolves All-Star knocked down his seventh triple of the afternoon, which came with just 2:12 left in the fourth, Beasley congratulated Edwards.

The 23-year-old dropped 43 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. He attempted 18 3-pointers, the most he’s attempted in any game all season.

Not only does Edwards finish with a league-high 320 threes, he also became the youngest player to ever lead the league in that category.

Beasley shouldn’t feel too bad. He still holds the single-season record for the most threes made by a bench player.

Hahahah kooodoooos my boy!! — Malik Beasley (@mbeasy5) April 13, 2025

Former Teammates Playoff Bound

Both Beasley and Edwards are headed to the playoffs, though it’s highly unlikely they square off.

Beasley is one of the favorites to win Sixth Man of the Year after an outstanding season with the Pistons. They are going up against a strong New York Knicks team, which will be heavily favored.

Out West, the Wolves will match up against the Los Angeles Lakers in what should be a fascinating series. Minnesota is coming off a trip to the Western Conference Finals, but the Lakers look quite dangerous with Luka Doncic now in the fold.