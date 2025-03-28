Alabama’s 25 three-pointers vs. BYU set a new NCAA single-game tournament record

The first half of the Elite 8 is set after four Sweet 16 games happened on Thursday, March 27. Head coach Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide had a decisive victory vs. Mayland.

They won the game 113-88 and made NCAA history. With 25 made three-pointers, Alabama set a new NCAA single-game tournament record. Loyola Marymount held the previous record with 21 made threes. That record had been active since 1990.

Alabama scored 113 points on 25 made three-pointers in the Sweet 16

ROLL TIDE! @AlabamaMBB sets a new NCAA tournament record with 25 3-pointers🔥 pic.twitter.com/E4SmulJf0C — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 28, 2025



Since the 2019-20 season, Nate Oats has been building his program at Alabama. The Crimson Tide made the Final Four last season. After a win on Thursday night, Alabama is one win away from back-to-back Final Four appearances. Alabama basketball lives and dies by the three-point shot. We’ve seen it hurt the team at times but it’s also been why Bama is heading to the Elite 8.

This season, their (29.8) three-pointers attempted per game is sixth in the nation. Additionally, (91.4) points per game leads all teams in the NCAA. Against BYU on Thursday, Alabama was red hot from beyond the arc. As a team, they were 25-51 from beyond the arc. Those 25 made threes set a new NCAA tournament record for the most in a single game. The 1990 Loyola Marymount team held the previous record.

Senior guard Mark Sears led the team with 34 points on Thursday. He went 10-16 from beyond the arc and 11-18 from the field. Aden Holoway came off the bench and went 6-13 in 25 minutes of action. It was a three-point barrage from the Crimson Tide and there was nothing BYU could do. It’s hard to beat a team that shoots (.490) percent from beyond the arc. Alabama is slated to face #1 Duke in the Elite 8. Can the Crimson Tide stop Cooper Flagg and the Blue Devils?