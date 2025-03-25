Alabama vs. BYU: A Showdown of Pace, Precision, and Possibility in the Sweet 16

The East Region sets the stage for a high-octane clash between two elite offenses as Alabama looks to outpace a surging BYU squad in a battle for a spot in the Elite Eight.

By the time the smoke cleared on the opening weekend of March Madness, 16 teams stood tall. The surprises were subtle—no true Cinderellas, no double-digit seeds crashing the dance—but the drama? Pure. Maryland banked in a buzzer-beater. Wisconsin fell in a two-point thriller to BYU. And across the bracket, tight finishes and heart-pounding moments defined the Round of 32.

Now, the East Region is down to four: No. 1 Duke, No. 4 Arizona, No. 2 Alabama, and the No. 6-seed BYU Cougars. And in perhaps the most intriguing of the Sweet 16 matchups, Alabama meets BYU in a clash of offensive powerhouses—and contrasting styles.

BYU vs. Alabama Picks and Best Bets

All BYU vs. Alabama odds are from BetOnline and are correct as of Tuesday, Mar. 25.

Spread

Alabama -5.5

Alabama -5.5 Moneyline

Alabama -210, BYU +185

Alabama -210, BYU +185 Over/Under

175.5

175.5 Game Time

6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Location

Prudential Center | Newark, NJ

Prudential Center | Newark, NJ How To Watch

CBS

Alabama’s Momentum Builds

For Alabama, the tournament has offered an opportunity to reset, recalibrate, and remind everyone why they’ve been one of the most feared teams in the country. After narrowly escaping Robert Morris in the opening round, the Crimson Tide rolled through Saint Mary’s to book their ticket to the second weekend.

With Grant Nelson healthy and back in rhythm, Alabama’s offense has been humming. This is a team built to score—and score quickly. Through two tournament games, they’ve maintained season-long marks: 35% from three, 60% on shots inside the arc. Their transition game is relentless, their spacing fluid, and their confidence, unmistakable.

They’re led by Mark Sears, the steady-handed guard who, even without a breakout tournament performance so far, is still averaging 17 points, six assists, and remains Alabama’s emotional anchor. But against BYU, Sears must find his rhythm from beyond the arc—where he’s just 1-for-9 in the tournament so far.

BYU: Precision and Purpose

BYU, meanwhile, may not match Alabama’s tempo, but they bring a surgical efficiency to the court. They upset No. 3 Wisconsin in a game defined by poise, and now look to carry that calm into a storm of Alabama’s creation.

keep it going 💪 pic.twitter.com/RrvGAhljYY — BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) March 25, 2025

The Cougars shoot 37.3% from long range and 58.4% inside the arc, ranking among the nation’s best. But it’s their fundamentals that set them apart: a disciplined transition defense, a methodical pace, and the ability to win the possession battle. BYU limits turnovers and rarely allows second-chance opportunities, surrendering just 26.2% of offensive boards—an area where Alabama thrives.

The Cougars also boast one of the most balanced rosters in the tournament, and their ability to dictate pace while still scoring efficiently makes them a dangerous out.

The Key Battlegrounds

This game will likely hinge on Alabama’s ability to impose its tempo. BYU has been excellent at denying transition chances, but they haven’t faced a team like Alabama—one that operates at breakneck speed and punishes even the slightest lapse.

Both teams can shoot. Both can score. But Alabama’s explosiveness gives them a ceiling few teams can reach. And if Sears rediscovers his outside shot, and Nelson continues to elevate, the Crimson Tide could overwhelm BYU with pace alone.

Best Bets: Alabama -5.5 | Over 175.5

Expect fireworks. The total is high for a reason, and the smart play is to lean over. Alabama won’t slow down—and if BYU keeps pace early, we’re in for a shootout.

The Tide haven’t played their best game yet this tournament. That might change Thursday night. And if it does, it will be loud, it will be fast—and it might just be the game that tells us Alabama is ready to make a run all the way to Phoenix.