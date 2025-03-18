Alex Bregman March Madness 2025 Bracket, Expert Picks & Upsets

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman has released his March Madness bracket and expert picks for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The two-time World Series champion has Liberty defeating Oregon, UCLA advancing to the Final Four, and Auburn winning the National Championship.

Alex Bregman Picks

No. 12 Liberty to Upset No. 5 Oregon

No. 7 UCLA to Reach Final Four

No. 1 Auburn to Win National Championship

Alex Bregman March Madness Bracket 2025

Alex Bregman’s bracket! ⚾️ Auburn = 🏆

Liberty over Oregon 👀

Alex Bregman March Madness 2025 Predictions And Picks

Alex Bregman’s Final Four includes No. 1 Auburn, No. 1 Florida, No. 2 Alabama, and No. 7 UCLA.

Bregman is predicting one major upset in the Elite 8 — No. 7 UCLA defeating No. 1 Houston. He also has the Bruins upsetting No. 2 Tennessee in the Second Round and No. 3 Kentucky in the Sweet 16.

No. 12 Liberty To Upset No. 5 Oregon

Liberty finished its season 28-6 (13-5 in C-USA) under head coach Ritchie McKay. The Flames enter the NCAA Tournament on a five-game winning streak. Their last loss was on March 2, when Kennesaw State won 85-80 on Liberty’s home court.

The Flames ended the 2023-24 season with a record of 18-14 (7-9 in C-USA) to finish in a four-way tie for fourth place. As a No. 4 seed in the C-USA Tournament, they lost in the quarterfinals to UTEP. Needless to say, Liberty has a better team this time around.

No. 7 UCLA To Reach Final Four

Furthermore, UCLA ended its regular season with a record of 22-10 (13-7 in the Big Ten). Alex Bregman has the Bruins defeating No. 10 Utah St. in the First Round, upsetting No. 2 Tennessee in the Second Round, knocking off No. 3 Kentucky in the Sweet 16, and beating No. 1 Houston in the Elite 8 to advance to the Final Four.

Last season was the Bruins’ final season as a member of the Pac-12 before joining the Big Ten Conference. In their Pac-12 Tournament opener, Dylan Andrews scored a career-high 31 points to lead No. 5-seed UCLA to a 67-57 win over 12th-seeded Oregon State.

The Bruins were eliminated in the following game in the quarterfinals, losing 68-66 to No. 4 Oregon. Head coach Mick Cronin’s personal streak of 12 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances ended.

No. 1 Auburn To Win National Championship

Lastly, Alex Bregman has No. 1 Auburn returning to the Final Four for the first time since 2019 and winning its first-ever national championship in men’s basketball.

The Tigers finished their season 28-5 (15-3 in the SEC) under head coach Bruce Pearl, earned his 214th win at Auburn in an 87-82 win over Texas on Jan. 7. He surpassed Joel Eaves to become the winningest coach in Auburn basketball history.

Bregman has No. 1 Auburn defeating No. 16 Alabama St. in the First Round, eliminating No. 8 Louisville in the Second Round, knocking off No. 5 Michigan in the Sweet 16, beating No. 10 New Mexico in the Elite 8, and getting by No. 1 Florida to reach the championship game.

More importantly, Bregman has the Tigers winning over No. 2 Alabama in the title game. Last season’s Tigers went 27-8 (13-5 in the SEC) to finish tied for second place in the conference. As the No. 4 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers suffered an upset loss to Yale in the First Round.