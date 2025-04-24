Bucks Sign GM Jon Horst to Multiyear Extension

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed general manager Jon Horst to a multiyear extension. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

During Horst’s eight-year tenure, the Bucks have reached the playoffs every year and posted a .647 win percentage. That’s the second-highest mark in the league. Most significantly, Milwaukee won the 2021 NBA championship which was their first title in 50 years.

He was named Executive of the Year in 2019 when the Bucks finished first in the East but lost in the conference finals.

Horst started his NBA career in basketball operations roles in Milwaukee and Detroit and was promoted to GM of the Bucks in 2017.

The Bucks are currently in an 0-2 series hole against the Indiana Pacers in the first round.

Game 3 is Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST in Milwaukee.

Assessing Horst’s Run As Bucks GM

Among the several good decisions Horst has made during his time as Bucks GM is hiring Mike Budenholzer as head coach in 2018.

He also orchestrated the acquisitions of Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis and P.J. Tucker. All of those players had important roles to play in the Bucks’ title run.

It’s also fair to question his drafting skills.

In his first year as GM (2017), the Bucks selected D.J. Wilson 17th overall. John Collins (19th), Jarrett Allen (22nd), OG Anunoby (23rd), Kyle Kuzma (27th), Derrick White (29th), and Josh Hart (30th) were all still available.

MarJon Beauchamp was selected 24th overall in 2022 and AJ Johnson 23rd overall in 2024.

Donte DiVincenzo (17th overall in 2018) is the best selection Horst has made but DiVincenzo was traded for salary cap purposes at the 2022 trade deadline.

In addition, the Damian Lillard trade has not reaped the rewards the Bucks hoped for. Trading Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma looks like a big miss currently, too.

Between drafting struggles, letting quality role players like DiVincenzo go, and recent trades, it’s easy to see why the Bucks now look a long way from title contention.