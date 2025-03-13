NBA

Chris Paul Says He Got Approval For Cheating Skills Challenge On NBA All-Star Weekend

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

March 13, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs got a much-needed win on Wednesday night vs. the Dallas Mavericks. It stopped a three-game losing streak for the Spurs. They are now 27-37 this season. 

Roughly a month ago, the NBA had its all-star weekend. On Saturday, February 15, the skills challenge took place. It was a similar layout we’ve seen over the last two seasons. However, Spurs’ Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama tried to “cheat” and get through the event faster. Despite their effort, Paul and Wembanyama were disqualified. Recently Paul spoke with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks and said he had approval for what he did at the skills challenge.

Chris Paul claims he had approval to try something different in the skills challenge


The main objective of the NBA skills challenge is to complete the course in the fastest time possible. Before the event started, Spurs’ Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama had an idea. Instead of taking the time to try and make a shot and move on, the Spurs teammates did not attempt “genuine” jump shots. Instead, they just threw the ball at the basket as fast as they could so they could fly through the course and have the lowest time.

It was a somewhat genius move until Paul and Wembanyama were later disqualified. After the skills challenge, Paul credited Wembanyama for coming up with a plan that almost worked. Chris Pual told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks that Wembanyama and himself got the “Ok” to try their plan. Ultimately, it blew up in their face but it was worth the try.

Victor Wembanyama said after the skills challenge that he did not “regret” what he and Paul did. He believed it was a good idea and they did technically finish with the fastest time. That was only because they did not attempt “genuine” jump shots. The Cavaliers duo of Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell won the skills competition in 2025. Chris Paul is now 0-2 in his career at the NBA Skills Challenge.