Bronny James is starting to silence his haters, as he’s in the middle of a strong campaign for the South Bay Lakers. Even though he’s received limited minutes in the NBA, he’s been amongst the best athletes in the G League this season. His most recent 39-point display has prompted fans around the league to defend him now more than ever.

Chris Paul, for example, has been a longtime friend of LeBron James, as the two future Hall of Famers have competed against each other for two decades now. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, the San Antonio guard shared his thoughts on the rookie player.

The veteran superstar then added: “Is he’s been faced with all these different things… Bronny just keep his head down and he do the work. Anybody who hates on that situation and got a chance to see that is basically just envious or jealous.”

In his career-high performance on Monday, he wasn’t just an efficient shooter, but during the match he had to change strategy as the Santa Cruz Warriors were smothering. This is why he opted to take the assisting route that evening, and lead his squad to a win.

The purple and gold affiliate club was down by six points with less than two minutes to the final buzzer, when Bronny hit a spectacular three-pointer and finally set up teammate Quincy Oliver for another game-tying three in the following play.