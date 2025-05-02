The legendary Gregg Popovich has decided to end his remarkable 29-year coaching career with the San Antonio Spurs.

Popovich suffered a mild stroke in November and has had a long road to recovery since. On Feb. 27, he met with Spurs players to inform them he wouldn’t be returning to coach this season. On April 15, he had another health scare at a San Antonio restaurant and was hospitalized.

Now 76 years old, Popovich ends his coaching career with 1,422 regular season victories and five championships. He has won the Coach of the Year award three times, the most in league history.

He also has the third-most career playoff victories.

“While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach,” Popovich said in a statement. “I’m forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me.”

It’s not all sad news, though, as Popovich confirmed he will be stepping into the role of team president moving forward. It is, in a way, a full circle moment as he was once the general manager of the team from 1994-96.

With 16 years at the helm, the Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra is now the longest tenured active head coach. He’s followed by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who once played for Popovich.

Mitch Johnson Fully Takes Over Coaching Role

Mitch Johnson, who has been the interim head coach since Popovich stepped away, now takes over the role on a permanent basis.

The Spurs went 31-45 under Johnson. Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox being ruled out in the latter third of the season were big factors in that record.

Johnson formerly played at Stanford and in the G League, as well as abroad. He joined the Spurs organization in 2016 as an assistant coach for their G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

“I am truly grateful and honored to receive this incredible opportunity,” Johnson said in the team’s statement. “I am thankful for Coach Pop, (CEO) RC [Buford], (general manager) Brian [Wright] and [managing partner Peter J. Holt] trusting me to carry on our culture and I promise to give this responsibility everything I have to make Spurs fans proud.”

It’s a pity Popovich couldn’t go out on his terms, but health obviously takes precedence over everything.