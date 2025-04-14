For the first time since February, Victor Wembanyama addressed the media this past Sunday during his final interview of the campaign. The Spurs center had been ruled out of action a month and a half ago, after the All-Star break, due to a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

Even though he decided to avoid talking about specifics about his recovery process, he did say that, “I’m not going to expand on my medical record.” However, he also mentioned that he’s “over this problem,” and added he’s already working on light weightlifting and some on-court work.

However, Wemby still isn’t cleared for contact. The French superstar kept to himself and information that shined a light over him needing surgery as part of his treatment. “There’s many more things than surgery when you go to the hospital for a blood clot,” the Rookie of the Year said.

“We’re taking our time and I’m neither late or early [in recovery], but it’s a process and there are definitely steps for me to reach,” he then added. “At the time, I definitely didn’t know [the extent of the condition]. But looking back I did feel a certain way. I wasn’t in the best shape ever at the All-Star Game.”

The San Antonio big man admitted this injury was not easy to take on. “By no means was it easy to learn and process,” Victor shared.”I think I did and I’m still doing the best we can do, taking care of my body and trusting the incredible work of the medical staff. I’m sure it’s something I’m going to use to grow and be better.”

Back when the Spurs first announced that Wembanyama would miss the rest of the present 2024-25 campaign after the All-Star Weekend, they did express optimism about his recovery, strongly believing that this health issue won’t be a problem in the long term.

“Everything we’ve said [about Wembanyama’s recovery] has been consistent,” said acting coach Mitch Johnson. “He’ll be ready to go by camp next year. Things are going well. I know it’s not hot news, but it’s good news.”