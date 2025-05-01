Hawks’ Dyson Daniels Wins Most Improved Player Award

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels has won the NBA’s 2024-25 Most Improved Player Award. It is also now recognized as the George Mikan trophy.

In his third season and first with Atlanta, Daniels averaged career highs of 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.0 steals. He also shot career-highs of 49.3 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from three-point range in 33.8 minutes in 76 games.

Daniels became the fifth player to average at least 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals in a season, joining Michael Ray Richardson (1979-80), Magic Johnson (1980-81), Alvin Robertson (three times – 1985-86, 1986-87 and 1988-89) and Michael Jordan (1987-88).

Daniels is the second player to earn the honor with the Hawks, joining Alan Henderson (1997-98).

The 22-year-old led the NBA in steals per game and total steals (229). Daniels averaged the most steals per game in a season since 1990-91 and recorded the most total steals in a season since Gary Payton in 1995-96.

He was also the league-leader in deflections per game (5.8) and total deflections (443).

The Australian also finished second in voting for Defensive Player of the Year behind Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley.

Moving forward, Daniels has likely established himself as a key member of Atlanta’s core.

No Major Surprises In Voting

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac finished second in voting, followed by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.

Zubac has had an outstanding season with the Clippers, taking on a much larger role in the offense when Kawhi Leonard was absent through the first half of the season. In 80 games, he averaged a career-high 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks.

After a miserable 14-win season, former No. 1 selection Cunningham had a phenomenal season in leading the Pistons back to the postseason. He averaged 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and a steal in 70 games.

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, and Mobley followed in voting.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was last year’s recipient of the award.