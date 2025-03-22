NBA

How To Watch Bucks vs. Kings Free Live Stream

James Foglio
James Foglio Sports Editor

Updated28 mins ago on March 22, 2025

The Sacramento Kings (35-34, 30-38-1 ATS) are playing host to the Milwaukee Bucks (40-30, 34-35-1 ATS) in this cross-conference showdown on Saturday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Kings as 1-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks @ Sacramento Kings
  • 📅 Bucks vs. Kings Game Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET
  •  🏟 Venue: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass, NBA TV
  • 💻 Watch Bucks vs. Kings Free Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Bucks vs. Kings Game Odds: Bucks +1 (-110) | Kings -1 (-110)

Bucks vs. Kings Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

SG Gary Trent Jr. (knee; probable) | PG Damian Lillard (calf; ruled out) | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee; probable) | C Jericho Sims (thumb; out indefinitely)

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

C Domantas Sabonis (ankle; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Kings are 18-16 at home and 28-19 as a favorite. Sacramento is 4-6 in its last 10 games, averaging 115.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.9 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field.

Sacramento holds the ninth seed in the Western Conference and is beginning a challenging three-game stretch, which also features the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Kings fell to 2-1 on their seven-game homestand with a 128-116 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Malik Monk led Sacramento with 34 points, but the team was still worse in the paint without Domantas Sabonis.

“There’s a lot there that’s unacceptable,” Kings coach Doug Christie said. “You can’t just let people come into your house and do what they want. Super, super disappointed. And I told them this one should hurt. It should hurt if you care about it.”

Meanwhile, the Bucks 16-18 away and 7-14 when playing as the underdog. Milwaukee is 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 116.9 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.5 steals, and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49% from the floor.

Milwaukee sits fifth in the Eastern Conference with 13 games to play. The Bucks continue their season-long five-game road trip with a matchup against the Kings on Saturday.

The Bucks opened the trip with a disappointing 104-93 loss to the Golden State Warriors before defeating the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers by a final score of 118-89 on Thursday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 23 for the Bucks, who capitalized on a night when the Lakers played without five of their top six scorers.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Kings have a 63.4% chance of defeating Milwaukee. The Bucks are 16-1 in their last 17 meetings with Sacramento, while Sactown is 6-3 in its past nine games played at home on a Saturday.