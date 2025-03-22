The Chicago Bulls (30-40, 35-34-1 ATS) are at the Los Angeles Lakers (43-26, 39-29-1) in this interconference matchup on Saturday night; check out how to watch the free live stream online below. NBA betting sites show the Lakers as 9.5-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds. How To Watch Bulls vs. Lakers Free Live Stream Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream. 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Chicago Bulls @ Los Angeles Lakers

Chicago Bulls @ Los Angeles Lakers 📅 Bulls vs. Lakers Game Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass 💻 Free Bulls vs. Lakers Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Bulls vs. Lakers Game Odds: Bulls +9.5 (-105) | Lakers -9.5 (-115) Bulls vs. Lakers Injuries Chicago Bulls Injury Report PG Tre Jones (foot; questionable) | SG Kevin Huerter (thumb; probable) | PG Lonzo Ball (wrist; out indefinitely) | SG Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder; out for the season) Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report PG Gabe Vincent (knee; questionable) | PF Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle; probable) | PF Rui Hachimura (knee; questionable) | PF Jarred Vanderbilt (groin; probable) | SG Austin Reaves (ankle; probable) | SF LeBron James (groin; upgraded to questionable) | PG Luka Doncic (ankle; probable) | PF Maxi Kleber (foot; out indefinitely) Game Preview

The Bulls are 17-18 away and 21-32 when playing as the underdog. Chicago is 6-4 in its past 10 contests, averaging 117.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.9 steals, and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the floor.

Furthermore, Chicago is coming off a 128-116 win over the host Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Coby White led the Bulls 35 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field.

In addition, Kevin Huerter added 25 points for the Bulls in his first game back in Sacramento after the Kings traded him to Chicago as part of the three-team deal that sent DeAaron Fox to San Antonio.

This meeting also marked Zach LaVine’s first game against the Bulls since the trade

“I’m happy for [Huerter],” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “He’s a very good player. I think emotionally it’s always tough, going back to a place. I’m sure it was tough for Zach tonight. Demar [DeRozan] did it coming to Chicago one time.”

As for the Lakers, they’re 28-8 at home and 31-10 when playing as the favorite. Los Angeles is 6-4 in its last 10 games, averaging 115.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.8 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field.

Los Angeles has lost five of its past eight games since March 8, when LeBron James suffered a groin injury that has kept him out since. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have been dealing with lingering ankle injuries.

The Lakers have also been without starting forward Rui Hachimura for the last 12 games due to left patellar tendinopathy in his knee. The only upside for the purple and gold on Thursday was the performance of rookie Bronny James.

Of course, the younger James scored a career-high 17 points off the bench on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, matching Dalton Knecht’s team high. For other good news, the elder James’ return is imminent. The same is true for Hachimura.