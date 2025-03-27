The Chicago Bulls (32-40, 37-34-1 ATS) are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (44-28, 39-32-1) in this interconference matchup on Thursday night; check out how to watch the free live stream online below. NBA betting sites show the Lakers as 3-point favorites on the road, per the latest BetOnline odds. How To Watch Lakers vs. Bulls Free Live Stream Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream. 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers @ Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Lakers @ Chicago Bulls 📅 Lakers vs. Bulls Game Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: United Center | Chicago, Illinois

United Center | Chicago, Illinois 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass 💻 Watch Free Lakers vs. Bulls Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Lakers vs. Bulls Game Odds: Lakers -3 (-110) | Bulls +3 (-110) Lakers vs. Bulls Injuries Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report PF Maxi Kleber (foot; out indefinitely) Chicago Bulls Injury Report SG Josh Giddey (forearm; questionable) | C Nikola Vucevic (back; questionable) | PG Coby White (toe; probable) | PG Lonzo Ball (wrist; questionable) | PF E.J. Liddell (knee; day to day) | PG Tre Jones (foot; out indefinitely) | SG Kevin Huerter (thumb; probable) | SG Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder; out for the season) Game Preview

The Lakers are 16-19 away and 18-19 in games decided by 10 or more points. Los Angeles is 4-6 in its past 10 contests, averaging 112.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.5 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the floor.

Los Angeles snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday when LeBron James’ buzzer-beating tip-in off a missed Luka Doncic floater sealed a back-and-forth 120-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

Doncic finished with 34 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. James, however, struggled offensively until the end, missing field goals across the first three quarters and finishing with just 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

“We understand how gruesome the wild, wild West is when it comes to the standings,” said James. “To get a win like that was huge. We know we’ve got another one (Thursday) against a Chicago team that’s been red-hot. They beat us pretty bad last week. … It’s another team that’s going to get up and down the floor.”

The Lakers moved into a tie with the Memphis Grizzlies for fourth place in the Western Conference standings, with both teams one game behind the third-place Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are 13-22 at home and 23-32 when playing as the underdog. Chicago is 8-2 in its last 10 games, averaging 122.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.2 steals, and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field.

Chicago sits in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, a game ahead of the Miami Heat, who hold the 10th and final play-in spot, and 6 1/2 games ahead of the 11th-place Toronto Raptors.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan attributes much of his team’s recent success to star guard Coby White, who became the second Chicago player in franchise history to win successive Player of the Week awards, joining Michael Jordan.

“The one thing Coby has instilled in the locker room is the fact that he believes,” Donovan said. “That’s really, really powerful when you have a group of men that believe in something. “When they can really believe in something, a lot of really good things can be accomplished.”