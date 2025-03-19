The Phoenix Suns (32-37, 27-41-1 ATS) are hosting the Chicago Bulls (29-39, 34-33-1) in this interconference matchup on Wednesday; check out how to watch the free live stream online below. NBA betting sites show the Suns as 6.5-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds. How To Watch Bulls vs. Suns Free Live Stream Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream. 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Chicago Bulls @ Phoenix Suns

Chicago Bulls @ Phoenix Suns 📅 Bulls vs. Suns Game Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: PHX Arena | Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena | Phoenix, Arizona 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass 💻 Free Bulls vs. Suns Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Bulls vs. Suns Game Odds: Bulls +6.5 (-115) | Suns -6.5 (-105) Bulls vs. Suns Injuries Chicago Bulls Injury Report SG Josh Giddey (ankle; questionable) | PG Lonzo Ball (wrist; out indefinitely) | SG Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder; out for the season) Phoenix Suns Injury Report C Mason Plumlee (quadriceps; ruled out) | SG Grayson Allen (foot; ruled out) | SG Bradley Beal (hamstring; out indefinitely) Game Preview

The Bulls are 16-17 away and 20-31 when playing as an underdog. Chicago is 6-4 in its last 10 games, averaging 117.2 points, 46.5 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.3 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field.

Josh Giddey has missed the Bulls’ past three games with a sprained left ankle. He’s expected to return either against the Suns or the following night against the Sacramento Kings.

Chicago picked up its fifth win in its last six games by comfortably beating the Jazz 111-97 on Monday in Utah. Coby White had 26 points, while Tre Jones recorded his first double-double of the season with 18 points, 12 assists, and three steals.

As for the Suns, they’re 20-13 on their home court and 27-14 when playing as the favorite. Phoenix is 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 117.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 5.9 steals, and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the floor.

Phoenix currently ranks 11th in the Western Conference standings and sits one win behind the 10th-place Dallas Mavericks and three games short of the ninth-place Kings.

“We need to win games,” Devin Booker said. “I’m not praying on nobody’s downfall, but hopefully they [Dallas and Sacramento] lose soon, and we can sneak into that 10th, maybe ninth, spot and handle business when we get there.”

Booker scored 27 points Monday night as Phoenix kicked off a five-game homestand with a 129-89 rout of the Toronto Raptors.

The Bulls have lost their past 10 clashes with the Suns and last defeated Phoenix on March 18, 2019.