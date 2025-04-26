The Miami Heat (39-47, 41-44-1 ATS) play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers (66-18, 49-34-1) in Game 3 of their first round NBA playoff series on Saturday; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Cavs as 6-point favorites on the road, per BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Heat Game 3 Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Playoffs First Round Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Miami Heat

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Miami Heat 📅 Cavaliers vs. Heat Game 3 Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT

TNT 💻 Watch Free Cavaliers vs. Heat Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Cavaliers vs. Heat Game 3 Odds: Cavaliers -6 (-110) | Heat +6 (-110)

Cavaliers vs. Heat Injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

PG Darius Garland (toe; questionable)

Miami Heat Injury Report

SG Terry Rozier (ankle; out) | PF Kevin Love (personal; ruled out) | SG Dru Smith (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Cleveland crushed Miami in Game 1 last Sunday, winning 121-100 at Rocket Arena, then survived a 33-point performance from the Heat’s Tyler Herro in a 121-112 win on Wednesday.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra emphasized the importance of avoiding early deficits against Cleveland ahead of Game 3. The Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell posted two 30-point games to start this playoff series, and those outings were his second and third performances with at least 30 against Miami this season.

Miami overcame a 17-point deficit in Wednesday’s Game 2, largely due to Davion Mitchell’s 14-point fourth quarter. Nikola Jovic also added 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

“We had our opportunities there,” Spoelstra said. “We struggled to contain Mitchell there down the stretch. He made some tough shots. He did what he typically does.”

The Cavaliers won the regular-season series 2-1, with the only loss coming in a December meeting when the Heat held Donovan Mitchell to just 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting from the field.

For the Heat to bounce back in this series, the team could really use some more offensive production from Andrew Wiggins, who Miami acquired from the Golden State Warriors in the Jimmy Butler in-season trade.

Wiggins is shooting just 8-for-21 in the series. He did not play in the fourth quarter of the Game 2 loss. When asked about Wiggins’ playing time, Spoelstra said he wanted to stick with the same lineup that can orchestrate a comeback.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavs have a 72.5% chance of defeating Miami. Cleveland is 15-5 in its last 20 road games, while the Heat are 1-7 in their past eight matchups with a Central Division opponent.