🏀 2024-25 NBA Playoffs First Round Matchup: Miami Heat @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Miami Heat @ Cleveland Cavaliers 📅 Heat vs. Cavaliers G ame 2 Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Rocket Arena | Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena | Cleveland, Ohio 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA TV

🎲 Heat vs. Cavaliers Game 2 Odds: Heat +12 (-110) | Cavaliers -12 (-110)

Heat vs. Cavaliers Injuries

Miami Heat Injury Report

SG Terry Rozier (ankle; out) | PF Kevin Love (personal; ruled out) | SG Dru Smith (Achilles; out for the season)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

No reported injuries

Game Preview

The Cavaliers host the Heat in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. In Cleveland’s 121-100 home victory over Miami in Game 1 on Sunday, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Ty Jerome combined to score 85 points — 27 of them in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve got great teammates, a great coaching staff, great fans behind me,” said Jerome, whose 28 total points tied for the second most off the bench in franchise playoff history. … We came out here in Game 1 and defended home court in front of these phenomenal fans.”

In addition, All-Star forward Evan Mobley had an off performance, finishing with nine points and seven rebounds. Top bench scorer De’Andre Hunter also failed to score a point in 16 minutes.

Meanwhile, Miami’s Bam Adebayo led Miami in Game 1 with 24 points and nine rebounds. Tyler Herro had 21 points, while Davion Mitchell scored 18 points off the bench.

Rookie Kel’el Ware struggled in his playoff debut, which fell on his 21st birthday. He recorded just two points, three rebounds, and two steals in 19-plus minutes of action.

“This is the life of a young player,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Ware. “You’re being fed through a fire hose and he’s important to what we do. He’ll get to work. That’s the thing I really respect about Kel’el.”

Ahead of Game 2, Heat forward Kevin Love, a member of the 2016 NBA champion Cavaliers, remains away from the team for personal reasons. Miami also ruled out veteran guard Terry Rozier (left ankle sprain).

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavs have an 84.1% chance of defeating Miami. The Heat are 2-12 in their past 14 matchups with a Central Division opponent. Cleveland is 11-3 in its last 14 home games.