How to watch Celtics vs 76ers: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics 📅 Celtics vs. 76ers Game Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel(s): NBC Sports Boston, TNT, MAX and NBA League Pass

Celtics & 76ers injury report

Boston Celtics Injury Report

C Kristaps Porzingis (illness; questionable), G Jrue Holiday (finger; doubtful), F Jayson Tatum (shoulder; questionable).

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

C Joel Embiid (knee; out for season), F Paul George (groin; questionable), G Tyrese Maxey (back; out), G Kyle Lowry (hip; out), G Jared McCain (knee; out for season), G Justin Edwards (ankle; questionable), G Eric Gordon (wrist; out)

Celtics vs 76ers preview

The Boston Celtics may be without Kristaps Porzingis again on Thursday night with the big man suffering from illness still. Jayson Tatum has been upgraded to questionable with shoulder soreness but he may be rested again in a game the Celtics should find easy.

Without Jayson Tatum on the floor last night the Celtics still ran rampant, with Payton Pritchard and Derrick White becoming the first Boston duo to score 40+ points in the same game on a historic night for the champions.

After back to back defeats against Detroit and Cleveland, the Celtics have returned to form with two impressive wins at TD Garden against the Nuggets and Trail Blazers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are facing an extremely tough test on Thursday night, with the majority of their starters watching on from the bench with serious injuries.

If the loss of Joel Embiid for the remainder of the season wasn’t enough, Philadelphia could be without Tyrese Maxey now for some time as the guard struggles with a finger and back injury that have seriously harmed his recent performances.

There is almost no chance the Sixers make this year’s playoffs and with just one win in their last 12 games, they now languish in the 12th seed in a disappointing year.