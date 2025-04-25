The Boston Celtics (63-21, 40-44 ATS) are visiting the Orlando Magic (42-43, 43-42 ATS) in Game 3 of their first round NBA playoff series on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Celtics as 4.5-point favorites on the road, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Celtics vs. Magic Game 3

🏀 2024-25 NBA Playoffs First Round Matchup: Boston Celtics @ Orlando Magic

Boston Celtics @ Orlando Magic 📅 Celtics vs. Magic G ame 3 Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Kia Center | Orlando, Florida

Kia Center | Orlando, Florida 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN

Celtics vs. Magic Injuries

Boston Celtics Injury Report

PG Jrue Holiday (hamstring; questionable) | SF Jayson Taytum (wrist; doubtful)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

SG Jalen Suggs (knee; out for the season) | C Moritz Wagner (ACL; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Boston Celtics visit the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The C’s are eyeing a third straight win in the series on Friday night after securing 103-86 and 109-100 home wins at TD Garden in Games 1 and 2.

Boston also picked up its second win Wednesday despite entering Game 2 with Jaylen Brown limping on a sore right knee and Jayson Tatum sitting out with a bruised right wrist. The supporting cast of veterans has stepped up, with Derrick White scoring 30 points in Game 1 and Kristaps Porzingis finishing with 20 in Game 2.

However, Tatum is still listed as doubtful for Game 3 after the pain in his wrist prevented him from even warming up Wednesday night. Jrue Holiday was also added to Boston’s injury report; he’s now questionable with a right hamstring strain.

Meanwhile, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero hopes home court will help the Magic turn the tide in the series. The Magic defeated the Celtics twice in the regular season at Kia Center.

“You’ve just got to keep fighting, man,” Banchero said. “It’s two games down. They did what they’re supposed to do: beat us twice on their home floor. Now we’ve got to go protect our home floor. Simple as that.”

An 0-2 series hole is familiar territory for the Magic. They dropped two straight at Cleveland by double-figures to open last year’s playoffs before rebounding with two blowout wins at home.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 66.5% chance of defeating Orlando in Game 3. Boston is 9-1 in its last 10 road games, while the Magic are 10-5 in their past 15 contests.