2024-25 NBA Playoffs First Round Matchup: Orlando Magic @ Boston Celtics

Magic vs. Celtics Game Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

Magic vs. Celtics Injuries

Boston Celtics Injury Report

SF Jayson Taytum (wrist; doubtful)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

SG Jalen Suggs (knee; out for the season) | C Moritz Wagner (ACL; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Celtics host the Magic in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. In Orlando’s 103-86 loss to Boston in Game 1 on Sunday, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner scored 36 points and 23 points, respectively.

No other Magic player scored more than seven points. Orlando’s three other starters combined for 10 points. However, Cory Joseph was held scoreless, Wendell Carter Jr. had four points, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished his outing with six.

“Our ability to make sure that when we get the rebound or we do turn them over, we have to make sure we convert,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “You have to get easy baskets when you have a high-level defense as they are.”

Orlando held Jayson Tatum to 17 points and Jaylen Brown to 16, but the rest of Boston’s squad stepped up to carry the offense. Derrick White was 7-of-12 from 3-point range and put up 30 points, and Payton Pritchard came off the bench to score 19 — two more than Orlando’s reserves.

Boston will need its supporting cast to bring its A-game once again Wednesday, as the Celtics listed Tatum as doubtful for Game 2 after he landed awkwardly on his right wrist in the fourth quarter of Game 1.

Following Game 2, series shifts to Orlando for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 78.2% chance of beating Orlando. The Magic are 2-9 in their last 11 road games against Boston, while the C’s have won their past five straight home games.