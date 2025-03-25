See how to watch the Kings vs Thunder tonight as OKC look to win against Sacramento for the fifth consecutive meeting.

How To Watch Kings vs Thunder Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Sacramento Kings

🎲 Kings vs Thunder game odds: Kings +10.0 (-110) | Thunder -10.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Thunder as 10.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Kings vs Thunder Injuries

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

G Malik Monk (illness; questionable), G Devin Carter (illness; questionable), F Doug McDermott (elbow; out)

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

F Jalen Williams (hip; questionable), F Ousmane Dieng (calf; out), F Chet Holmgren (hip; questionable), G Alex Ducas (quadricep; out), G Ajay Mitchell (toe; out), G Nikola Topic (knee; out for season).

Kings vs Thunder Preview

The Sacramento Kings put up a bold effort against the Celtics on Monday night but Boston had too much down the stretch and ultimately they fell to an 18-point defeat.

Domantas Sabonis made his return to action in the loss following a brief spell on the sideline with an ankle sprain, scoring 16 points with 17 rebounds on a positive note for Sacramento.

The Kings have to start winning games as the end of the season approaches with their place in the playoffs under threat by both the Suns and the Mavericks.

Oklahoma City Thunder is on a six game winning streak and they are in cruise control at the top of the West, with a 13 game advantage over the rest of the conference.

In their last game Oklahoma just edged past the in form Clippers to move to 56 wins and there is still a possibility that they could reach 70 wins should they win out.

OKC has won the last four head to head matchups against the Kings, including two this season. The last time OKC visited Golden 1 Center (02/01/2025) they won by 34 points.