The New York Knicks (52-32, 41-42-1 ATS) are visiting the Detroit Pistons (45-39, 43-39-2 ATS) in Game 3 of their first round NBA playoff series on Thursday night.

How To Watch Knicks vs. Pistons Game 3 Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Playoffs First Round Matchup: New York Knicks @ Detroit Pistons

New York Knicks @ Detroit Pistons 📅 Knicks vs. Pistons G ame 3 Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Thursday, April 24, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

Knicks vs. Pistons Game 3 Odds: Knicks -1 (-115) | Pistons +1 (-105)

Knicks vs. Pistons Injuries

New York Knicks Injury Report

No reported injuries

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

C Isaiah Stewart (knee; questionable) | PG Jaden Ivey (leg; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Pistons and the Knicks are in a 1-1 series tie in the Eastern Conference first round. Detroit evened the series in Monday’s 100-94 Game 2 win and ended their streak of 15 playoff losses.

Detroit seeks to win back-to-back playoff games for the first time since Games 4 and 5 in the 2008 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Orlando Magic.

The Pistons, who blew an eight-point fourth-quarter lead in their Game 1 loss Saturday, were able to prevent New York from orchestrating another late comeback during Game 2.

Cade Cunningham finished with 33 points and Jalen Duren, forced to play extra minutes with Stewart out, recorded 12 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and a steal.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 37 points for the Knicks, and Karl-Anthony Towns had only 10 points after scoring 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting in Game 1. He took just three shots in the second half — none in the fourth quarter.

“If they’re going to commit to two or three people on him, I don’t want him forcing shots,” said Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. “But there’s things that he can do and we can do to get him a second and third look, so that’s what we have to try to do. There [are] ways in transition that we can search him out as well.”

New York has gone 34-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Pistons are 29-23 in Eastern Conference games and 23-17 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 52.9% chance of defeating Detroit. New York is 8-1 in its last nine road games against the Pistons, while Detroit is 2-5 in its past six contests.