🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Golden State Warriors @ New York Knicks

📅 Knicks vs. Warriors Game Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

📺 TV Channel(s): TNT and NBA League Pass

🎲 Knicks vs. Warriors Game Odds: Knicks -5.0 (-110) | Warriors +5.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Knicks as 5.0-point favorites at the Garden as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Knicks & Warriors injury report

New York Knicks Injury Report

C Karl-Antony Towns (personal; questionable), C Ariel Hukporti (knee; out).

Golden State Warriors injury report

G Stephen Curry (ankle; probable), G Gary Payton III (nasal laceration; probable), F Jonathan Kuminga (ankle; questionable).

Knicks vs Warriors Preview

The New York Knicks have closed down the gap to Boston in the second seed to just three games despite losing to the reigning champs at the end of February, and a win against the Warriors could see them close to within two as the Celtics don’t play until Thursday.

Karl-Antony Towns may not play on Tuesday with the five-time All-Star questionable due to personal reasons. KAT has averaged 25.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his last 10 games for New York.

After Tuesday’s game against the Warriors, the Knicks will set off on a five game road trip and with some tough matchups coming up they will be keen to set off with a final win under their belts at home.

The Golden State Warriors will be praying that Steph Curry is able to feature at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, after he tweaked his ankle during Monday’s win over Charlotte.

Curry has elevated to another level in his last 10 games for the Dubs, averaging 29.5 points per game in a run that has turned back the clocks on his incredible career.

The 36-year-old’s form has come hand in hand with the Warriors recent success, as they continue to chase down the top five seeds with six wins in their last seven games.

After a run of 10 games as the favorite, Golden State come into Tuesday’s game as 5.0 point underdogs.