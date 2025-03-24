How To Watch Magic vs Lakers Free Live Stream

See how to watch a Magic vs Lakers live stream as LA looks to get back to winning ways on the road following back to back defeats.

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Los Angeles Lakers @ Orlando Magic

Los Angeles Lakers @ Orlando Magic 📅 Magic vs Lakers game date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Kia Center |Orlando, Florida

Kia Center |Orlando, Florida 📺 TV channel(s): SportsNet LA, FDSFL, and NBA TV

🎲 Magic vs Lakers game odds: Magic +4.5 (-110) | Lakers -4.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Lakers as 4.5-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Magic vs Lakers Injuries

Orlando Magic Injury Report

C Moritz Wagner (torn ACL; out for season), G Jalen Suggs (knee; out for season), G Cole Anthony (toe; questionable), G Trevelin Queen (ankle; questionable).

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

F Rui Hachimura (knee; questionable), F LeBron James (groin; probable), F Maxi Kleber (foot; out).

What TV Channel Is Magic vs Lakers On?

Wednesday’s Lakers vs Nuggets showdown will be broadcast nationally for fans on NBA TV.

For fans looking to tune in from local stations in California, SportsNet LA will be showing the game, while those in Florida can watch on Fan Duel’s Florida Sports Network.

Magic vs Lakers Preview

The Orlando Magic are sitting in a good position in the Eastern Conference but with just 11 games left of the season they still trail the Hawks by two games in eighth.

If the Magic stay as the no. 8 seed in the East then they will be forced to take part in the play-in tournament which is less than ideal heading into the postseason.

Paolo Banchero is continuing to heat up towards the end of this season and the former rookie of the year has been averaging 30.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game in March.

The Lakers have been on a tricky run lately and after back to back losses against the Bucks and Bulls, they’ll be keen to get back on track to finish the regular season strong.

LeBron James made his return to action against the Bulls after sitting out for the last seven games but he looked rusty in the blowout and will be hoping for a better game on Monday.

While James is on the injury report, he is still expected to play and the rest of the Lakers are healthy with the exception of Rui Hachimura and Maxi Kleber who will both sit out.