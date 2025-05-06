The Minnesota Timberwolves (53-34, 43-44 ATS) play host to the Golden State Warriors (53-37, 45-43-2 ATS) for Game 1 of their second round NBA playoff series on Tuesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Wolves as 7-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 1 Free Live Stream

🏀 2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round Matchup: Golden State Warriors @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors @ Minnesota Timberwolves 📅 Warriors vs. Timberwolves G ame 1 Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

🎲 Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 1 Odds: Warriors +7 (-110) | Timberwolves -7 (-110)

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Injuries

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

SG Gary Payton II (illness; questionable)

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

SG Rob Dillingham (ankle; ruled out)

Game Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Golden State Warriors in Minneapolis for Game 1 of the Western Conference second round series. The best-of-seven-series will stay in Minnesota for Game 2 on Thursday before shifting to San Francisco for games 3 and 4.

Golden State is coming off an incredible Game 7 road win over the Houston Rockets. The Warriors had just one day off between Sunday’s 103-89 win in Houston and Tuesday’s series opener.

The Warriors were 25-26 when Jimmy Butler made his team debut on Feb. 8 against the Chicago Bulls. Golden State went on to win 24 of 32 games to conclude the regular season before advancing in the play-in round and upsetting the second-seeded Rockets.

“We’re excited. We’re thrilled,” said Golden State coach Steve Kerr. “When I think back to the trade deadline, where we were as a team, I’m so proud of these guys for what they’ve accomplished to put us in a position, as Steph says, to play meaningful basketball and give ourselves a chance. This is all you want every year: Do you have a chance? And we’ve got a chance with this group.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards is leading the Timberwolves in scoring, averaging 26.8 points per game in the playoffs. He also dished out 31 assists and committed only six turnovers during a five-game series win over the third-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

Julius Randle has also stepped up for Minnesota this postseason, recording 22.6 points per game. Jaden McDaniels is averaging 17.4 points per game as well.

However, Golden State won the regular-season series 3-1. All of those games took place before the Warriors acquired Butler. Entering this matchup, the Timberwolves are 7-1 in their last eight games.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Wolves have a 51.9% chance of defeating Golden State in Game 1. The Warriors are 8-2 in their past 10 meetings with a Northwest Division opponent, while Minnesota is 7-0 in its last seven home games.