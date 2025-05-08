How To Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 2 Free Live Stream

The Minnesota Timberwolves (53-35, 43-45 ATS) host the Golden State Warriors (54-37, 46-43-2 ATS) for Game 2 of their second round NBA playoff series on Thursday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Wolves as 10.5-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round Matchup: Golden State Warriors @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 2 Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 2 Odds: Warriors +10.5 (-110) | Timberwolves -10.5 (-110)

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Injuries

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

SG Stephen Curry (hamstring; to be re-evaluated in one week)

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

SG Rob Dillingham (ankle; questionable)

Game Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves tip off against the Golden State Warriors in Minneapolis for Game 2 of the Western Conference second round series on Thursday night. The best-of-seven-series will soon shift to San Francisco for Games 3 and 4.

Stephen Curry is out with a left hamstring strain. Curry sustained his injury during the second quarter of Tuesday’s series opener. He scored 13 points in 13 minutes before exiting, and sources say the two-time MVP is expected to be sidelined for at least one week.

Curry hasn’t missed a playoff game since Game 1 of the 2018 Western Conference semifinals against the New Orleans Pelicans. Since Curry was drafted by the Warriors in 2009, the organization owns an 8-3 record in playoff games without him, but the team has gone 104-51 with him.

“Every year the playoffs are about adapting — whether it’s a game plan, an injury, a lineup, so we just have to adapt,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “We’ve done this before. We’re confident we can do this again.”

Kerr believes Golden State could potentially thrive without Curry because of Jimmy Butler, who the team acquired from the Miami Heat at the trade deadline in February. Butler nearly finished with a triple-double in Game 1 with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. He will have to lead the team in a more prominent role in Game 2.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves look to even the series Thursday night after appearing rusty in Game 1. Minnesota had a five-day layoff heading into the series opener.

Wolves guard Anthony Edwards scored only one point in the first half as Minnesota fell behind by as many as 23 points before pulling back within single digits.

“I just look at [it like] every last one of us has got to play better individually, including myself,” said Edwards, who shot 9-of-22 and made just one 3-pointer in Game 1. “And we’ll see how it goes.”

Julius Randle said he also was motivated to play better. He scored 18 points against the Warriors in the opener but finished with only three rebounds.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Wolves have a 56.4% chance of defeating Golden State in Game 2. The Warriors are 4-1 in their past five meetings with Minnesota, while the Timberwolves are 7-1 in their last eight home games.