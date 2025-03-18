Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight? The Boston Celtics star is currently listed as questionable on the injury report with a knee injury ahead of Tuesday’s clash with the Brooklyn Nets.

Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight?

Tatum is one of two Celtics players alongside partner-in-crime Jaylen Brown on the team injury report ahead of tonight’s meeting with the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden.

Brown is listed as out with right knee posterior impingement, while Tatum is questionable with right knee tendinopathy.

Tendinopathy, sometimes referred to as ‘jumper’s knee,’ is a common soft tissue injury which causes pain below the knee cap and stiffness or weakness around the knee.

If you know enough about Tatum, then you’ll be aware it takes more than a questionable status for the 27-year-old to sit out and he’s more than likely to feature tonight.

Over his career the six-time All-Star has been vocal about playing in as many games as possible, citing the fans who may have got tickets for Christmas or their birthday to come and watch him play.

WATCH: Jayson Tatum on his availability and conversations with team staff over rest games

Jayson Tatum was asked by @tvabby about the conversations regarding him resting, and once again made clear he doesn’t like sitting on the road: “A lot of head-butting, for sure…. I’ve talked about the value that I’ve put into playing in road games. I’ve been very blessed and… pic.twitter.com/BXzrTYmrZi — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) March 15, 2025

How many games has Jayson Tatum missed in his career?

Tatum has missed no more than eight regular season games in each year of his career and he’s played in 63 of a possible 68 so far this campaign.

Out of a possible 624 regular season games in his career, Tatum has played in 577 – tallying an availability rate of 92.4%.

He has never missed a playoff game, playing in all 113 across his first seven seasons in the league.

On track for a fourth consecutive First Team All-NBA appearance, Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists a game in 2024/25.

Considering he has already missed two games so far this month against the Portland Trail Blazers (March 5) and Utah Jazz (March 10), he probably won’t rest tonight.

Jayson Tatum missed games by season:

2017/18: 2

2018/19: 3

2019/20: 6

2020/21: 8

2021/22: 6

2022/23: 8

2023/24: 1

2024/25: 5 (so far)

After winning his first NBA championship last year, Tatum will aim to lead the Celtics to the promise land once again in 2025. As per the best online sportsbooks, Boston is +250 second-favorites behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Celtics look booked for a second place finish in the Eastern Conference which will set-up a first-round series with most likely the Atlanta Hawks or Orlando Magic.