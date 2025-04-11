Luka Doncic’s Return To Dallas Drew ESPN’s Largest Non-Christmas Audience

Luka Doncic’s first return to Dallas on Wednesday night drew ESPN’s largest non-Christmas audience of the season.

The game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks had an audience of 2.26 millions viewers and a peak of 2.79 million. That marks a 71 percent increase versus a comparable game from last year.

It was also the most watched program of the day across all TV among people and males 18-34, 18-49, under 50, and males 25-54. These ratings were provided via Nielsen.

The Lakers won 112-97 on the back of 45 points from Doncic. He was magnificent throughout with 31 points in the first half alone, ending the game with 16-of-28 shooting including seven triples. He also had eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals in 38 minutes.

Doncic was cheered every time he touched the ball and the crowd got even louder when he scored. Mavs GM Nico Harrison on the other hand was the recipient of “Fire Nico” chants for the entirety of the night. Doncic also received a standing ovation when he exited the game.

Anthony Davis, the key acquisition in the Doncic trade for Dallas, finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and a block.

Doncic’s Return Helps Lakers Close In On Third Seed

The win provided a big boost for the Lakers in the standings as they look to close down the third seed in the West.

At 49-31, another win would seal the deal. Los Angeles plays the Houston Rockets Friday night and that’s followed by a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Who they might face as the third seed is anyone’s guess, the standings being so tight that it could be any of five teams.

The team is shaping up nicely with the three-headed monster of Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves thriving together. The defense looks to be coming together and they’ve had some statement wins including over the Oklahoma City Thunder.