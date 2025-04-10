In Luka Doncic‘s first game in Dallas after being traded out to Los Angeles before February’s deadline, he reminded everyone at the American Airlines Arena what they were missing, as he posted a season-high 45 points in the purple and gold’s 112-97 win against his former team.

The Slovenian, who also contributed with 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals during the contest, he helped the Lakers qualify to the playoffs, while the Mavericks continue to battle for a play-in spot, sitting 10th in the contested Western Conference.

“I came here as a young kid at 18, not knowing what to expect from the NBA,” the superstar said postgame. “They made me feel like this is home. Just a lot of great, great memories. It was an amazing experience.”

The 26-year-old recalled how strange it felt to face Dallas after watching the tribute video. “When I was watching that video I was like, there’s no way I’m playing this game. All my team-mates had my back,” he assured. “They really supported me and I really appreciated that.”

For Doncic, it was his 46th career 40-point performance. Curious enough, the European guard had also dropped 45 points during his first game against the Mavs in a purple and gold jersey, last month in California.

Aside from Luka, c0-star LeBron James had 27 points and earned 7 rebounds. “Super dope, super happy to be a part of that moment. Obviously, you saw the emotions on Luka’s face. It was great, it was an unbelievable moment, something I will probably never forget to be a part of that moment.

“The kid had seven amazing seasons here, from a kid to a man, and for all those moments to come together today, it’s pretty cool… He did that. You can call it an out-of-body experience. He was locked in from start to finish,” the veteran said about Doncic’s special night in Texas.