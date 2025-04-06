Celtics, Edwards, Beasley Join List Of Elite 3-Point Records

The Boston Celtics franchise is adding to its records, hitting the most three-pointers in a season with 1,370 triples for this 2024-25 season.

Golden State set the previous record of 1,363 in the 2022-23 season.

“We’ve got a really good team,” Jayson Tatum said of the record. “A talented group of guys. When we play to our strengths, everyone, for the most part, we space the floor and [everyone] is a threat from behind the line. It’s a credit to guys for working on their game. It’s what makes us special.”

Hitting 1,370 threes in 77 games is an average of nearly 18 per game. The most Boston has hit in a single game this season is 29, against the New York Knicks on Oct. 22.

With five games to go, the Celtics will soon become the first team to break the 1,400 barrier for threes in a season.

Boston has seven players who have made at least 100 threes this season, led by Derrick White’s 253, Tatum’s 243, and Payton Pritchard’s 242. Kristaps Porzingis has 93 threes made this season, further highlighting the depth of this Celtics team’s three-point shooting.

It speaks volumes of the three-point revolution that all of the top 10 marks for most threes in a single season have been set since the 2017-18 season.

Edwards, Beasley Join Elite Individual List

The Celtics weren’t the only ones breaking records. Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards became just the fifth player in NBA history to hit 300 triples in a single season. Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley became the fourth player to do so minutes earlier.

Just 9 minutes later… 🤯 Anthony Edwards hits his 300th triple of the season! The 5th player in NBA history to reach the mark 👏 https://t.co/AoblTNDFMc pic.twitter.com/HkH32JUMgO — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2025

Steph Curry, James Harden, and Klay Thompson are the three other players to have done so. If Curry knocks down another seven triples this season, he will have accomplished the feat for the sixth time in his career.

The NBA record for most three-pointers made in a single season is 402, set by Curry in the 2015-16 season. Curry has five of the top six marks in this category. Harden has the second-most threes made in a season at 378 in 2018-19.

Paul George and Buddy Hield have narrowly missed out on joining the list in the past. George hit 292 threes in the ’18-19 season while Hield hit 288 in ’22-23.