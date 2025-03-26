Mikey Williams is in the portal again. After a low-impact freshman year at UCF and a messy legal situation that derailed his original path to Memphis, he’s now looking for a fresh start. He’s not the five-star hype machine anymore, but he’s still a high-upside scoring guard — and someone with a massive social following. If a coach believes they can manage the off-court noise, he could be worth the gamble. Here are the latest odds on his next school.

Mikey Williams Next Team Odds

School Odds Implied Probability San Diego State +200 33.3% Tennessee +350 22.2% LSU +400 20.0% Jackson State +700 12.5% UTEP +900 10.0% Western Carolina +1200 7.7% New Mexico State +1400 6.7% South Alabama +1600 5.9% USC +1800 5.3% Furman +2000 4.8%

Could Mikey Williams Move to SDSU?

This is the most natural fit. San Diego State is home, it’s a structured program, and they’ve had some NCAA Tournament success developing under-the-radar guards. The Aztecs don’t typically take on players with off-court issues, but Williams’ name recognition in the area and his need for stability could shift the equation. He’d likely come off the bench early but could grow into a key piece.

Will Mikey Williams End Up at Tennessee?

Rick Barnes needs scorers. Tennessee’s defense-first identity works, but the Vols have lacked volume shooters off the bench. Williams could fill that void — assuming the staff is ready for the media baggage. The fit on the court makes sense: he’s a streaky bucket-getter who could punish second units in the SEC.

Is LSU in the Running to Sign Mikey Williams?

Yes. LSU is rebuilding and needs help in the backcourt. With returning production potentially limited, and an athletic system, Williams could slide in quickly if he shows he’s ready. Coach Matt McMahon is also under pressure after a disappointing run, and taking a chance on a once-elite talent could be a calculated risk worth making.

Other Potential Schools in the Mix

Jackson State stands out if Williams wants to go somewhere that lets him be the face of the program. He’s previously posted about supporting HBCUs, and the fit would be mutually beneficial. UTEP, New Mexico State, and Western Carolina are also possible. These schools aren’t strangers to taking transfer risks, and the upside of adding a player with national attention may outweigh the noise. USC is still on the board but feels unlikely unless they strike out on other options.

Commentary

Nick Raffoul, Head of News at Basketball Insiders, offered this context:

“Mikey Williams isn’t walking into a program as a five-star anymore — he’s walking in as a gamble. Coaches have to weigh what they’re getting: a kid with real scoring tools and massive name value, or a distraction they don’t need. San Diego State gives him a structured landing spot near home.

“Tennessee and LSU have more at stake competitively and may be more willing to take the risk if the staff believes he can handle the jump. These odds reflect fit, but they also reflect who’s willing to deal with the noise.”