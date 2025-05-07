Liam McNeeley’s archetype will likely never fully go out of style. NBA teams covet tall, smart shotmaking wings who help their lineups add spacing, size and versatility. McNeeley’s shooting track record speaks for itself, but what else will he bring to the table? Can McNeeley add value in other ways aside from shooting at the NBA level?

Team: UConn

Height: 6’8

Weight: 185

Wingspan: N/A

Age: 19.7 (October 10, 2005)

Liam McNeeley — Wing, UConn (19.7 years old)

NBA Comparison: Bojan Bogdanovic, Sam Hauser

Though his path to the NBA differs significantly from theirs, McNeeley’s role will emulate prolific off-ball shooters like Hauser and Bogdanovic. Like Bogdanovic, McNeeley will see a largely unassisted shot diet and add some value with his foul drawing as a complementary scorer. These kinds of players don’t often become stars, but they can become staples in strong rotations.

Strengths

High-volume movement 3-point shooter who can sprint off of screens and hit shots from beyond NBA range

Decisive off-ball player, rarely hesitates, makes quick passing/shooting decisions

Ran lots of pick-and-rolls at UConn, signaling some handling/playmaking comfort

Crafty footwork, touch and timing at the basket help him draw fouls at a high clip for his archetype

Positions himself in driving lanes to help contest shots with his size and length

Solid on-ball defender against wing players without exceptional quickness or power

Weaknesses

Lack of explosive twitch and power limits his advantage creation and defensive impact

Struggles to add value without off-ball movement due to limited burst, handling and flexibility

Rarely generates turnovers on defense without great length or athleticism, despite solid instincts

Stiff hips allow quicker players to open him up and create lanes to the basket

Offensive role: Movement Shooter

Defensive role: Off-Ball Helper/Wing Defender

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 18-25

McNeeley’s evaluation is fairly simple and his landing spot in the draft will depend on the philosophies and priorities of various teams. He likely doesn’t boast a star ceiling and could struggle in high-leverage moments because of his athletic limitations, but tall shooters with positive decision-making are often drafted highly. Teams know what they’re getting with McNeeley and that certainty can be valuable for shooting-needy rosters.