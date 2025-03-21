NBA SGP Picks March 21: Cavaliers vs. Suns Parlay Bet With +310 Odds

The Cavaliers and Suns will meet for their second and final meeting of the 2024-25 season on Friday night. Cleveland beat Phoenix 118-92 on January 20.

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs enter Friday’s matchup on a three-game losing streak. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Cavaliers vs. Suns with (+310) odds. Cleveland are eight-point favorites on the road.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Mar. 21, 2025

“We win these next three games, this is probably going to be the hardest one. The Cavs have just lost 3 in a row. So they’re going to come out and play like they’re desperate, just to get a win.” Nick Richards as Suns face Cavs, who beat them 118-92 Jan. 20 in Cleveland. “The… pic.twitter.com/1w8MSTQrsX — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 20, 2025

Cavaliers vs. Suns Same Game Parlay Picks

Darius Garland Over 5.5 assists, Kevin Durant Over 23.5 points, & Donovan Mitchell Over 23.5 points (+310)

At 56-13, the Cavaliers are first in the Eastern Conference. However, the team is on a small three-game skid. Cleveland must get back on track Friday night and beat a struggling Suns team. It’s just the second time in 2024-25 that the Cavs have lost three games in a row. Before this three-game losing streak, the team had won 16 straight. Darius Garland leads the team with (6.7) assists per game this season. He has over 5.5 assists in nine of his last 14 games. That is the first leg of our three-leg parlay on Friday for Cavaliers vs. Suns.

It’s been an inconsistent season for the Phoenix Suns in 2024-25. The team is 33-37, 10th in the Western Conference. Phoenix is at home Friday to face the Cavaliers. Kevin Durant and the Suns are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have won two straight. Tonight, the Suns start an incredibly tough three-game stretch. They face the Cavs, Bucks, and Celtics in their next three contests. In eight of his last 15 games, Kevin Durant has over 23.5 points per game. That is the second of three legs for the Cavs vs. Suns parlay.

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell has taken his game to another level in 2024-25. Statistically, his numbers are down compared to last season. However, Mitchell has taken a step back to get his teammates more involved. It’s allowed someone like Evan Mobley to take a massive leap in his career development. Those are the types of sacrifices a great player makes to improve the team. In eight of his last 12 games. Mitchell has scored over 23.5 points. That is the third and final leg for our parlay on Friday for Cavs vs. Suns. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, these NBA same game parlay picks has (+310) odds.