Police Called to Kevin Garnett’s Residence After Domestic Dispute

NBA legend Kevin Garnett had the cops called to his residence last week for a domestic dispute involving his girlfriend, Teare Candelier.

According to TMZ Sports, Candelier called law enforcement around 2 a.m. on April 27 to report that she and Garnett were involved in an argument at their home in the Los Angeles area.

“We deeply regret that a personal disagreement escalated and inappropriately involved authorities,” Garnett and Candelier wrote in a joint statement. “It was never our intention to involve others in a moment that should have remained private.”

“Like most couples,” they continued, “we have disagreements, but our commitment to each other remains strong, and we move forward with renewed respect, understanding, and love.”

Per TMZ, when officers arrived, Garnett had already left. Before leaving, Garnett allegedly moved Candelier out of a doorway, but other than that, things never turned physical.

Officers said Candelier refused medical aid after they asked if she needed it.

Hall Of Famer Kevin Garnett Had A 21-Year NBA Career

Garnett, 49, played 21 years in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves (1995-2007, 2015-2016), Boston Celtics (2007-2013), and Brooklyn Nets (2013-2015). He won a championship with the 2007-08 Celtics.

As a 6-foot-11 forward/center, Garnett received 15 All-Star selections and nine All-NBA honors. He also earned 12 All-Defensive nods, led all players in MVP voting in 2004, and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2008.

In 1,462 career NBA regular-season games (1,425 starts), he averaged 17.8 points, 10 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 78.9% at the foul line.

On Oct. 31, 2008, Garnett became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 career games, at 32 years and 165 days. He then earned his 12th consecutive All-Star Game start on Feb. 15, 2009.

According to Basketball Reference, Garnett wore jersey No. 5 for Boston since his number with the Timberwolves, No. 21, was retired by the Celtics, previously worn by Bill Sharman.

Boston retired Garnett’s No. 5 jersey on March 13, 2022, before a game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Garnett has since transitioned into a sports commentator role. He most recently starred in his YouTube podcast, “KG: Certified.”