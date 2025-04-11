Raptors rookie Jonathan Mogbo posts first triple-double of his career

Just as the Raptors beat the Hornets 126-96 this past Wednesday, young Jonathan Mogbo clocked out of the game for the last time, while Scotiabank Arena announcer Herbie Kuhn announced that he had become the first rookie this campaign to complete a triple-double. That evening, the first-year player posted 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes of play, which was the most by any of Toronto‘s starters against Charlotte. This means the 23-year-old’s first ever triple-double at any level of competitive basketball, not just the NBA. “It was a lot of stuff going on, but it was great to see everybody happy,” the youngster said postgame. “I was short, shy a couple times in college. I never got it. To finally get it in the NBA, I wouldn’t expect it. Just blessed and thankful for my teammates.”

Mogbo was humble about his achievement, revealing that winning the game was just as important. “I wouldn’t say either was a better feeling,” Jonathan expressed. “Just seeing my teammates happy for me at the end of the day is great, putting smiles on peoples’ faces, it felt good.”

His coach Darko Rajakovic revealed just how well-respected the rookie is. “People that are inside the organization know how much work he put in this year and are really proud of the kid,” said the tactician, who started his post-game conference by asking “so, are you going to ask me about JMo’s triple-double?” “It was great to see him go out there and perform that way. But also it was great to see his teammates, how they celebrated with him and they were happy for him tonight,” Darko added about the player who was averaging only 5.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and two assists over 19.6 minutes per game heading into the game.