Suns Have Brutal 10-Game Stretch With Playoffs On The Line

The Phoenix Suns are facing a brutal 10 game stretch at the worst time.

Having just moved up to the 10th seed in the Western conference, there is every chance the Suns could tumble down the standings in a hurry.

The Portland Trail Blazers — led by Deni Avdija — have been playing some inspired basketball lately. The Dallas Mavericks are still hanging on for dear life despite all the injuries suffered and Anthony Davis may return soon.

Phoenix has hardly had any momentum all season, their latest two-game win streak the first time the team has won two straight since Jan. 27. It’s not the most impressive pair of wins either, having come against the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.

At 33-37, this is a team that has massively underperformed and is staring at major offseason changes.

Despite the disappointment of the team’s struggles, team governor Mat Ishbia believes the Suns will be tough out if they can reach the postseason.

“If we get in the playoffs, I don’t think that we’re an easy out for anybody,” Ishbia said.

Suns’ 10 Games Of Doom

How difficult does the upcoming schedule look for the Suns, you ask?

Mar. 21 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (56-13)

Mar. 24 vs. Milwaukee Bucks (38-30)

Mar. 26 vs. Boston Celtics (50-19)

Mar. 28 @ Minnesota Timberwolves (40-31)

Mar. 30 vs. Houston Rockets (45-25)

Apr. 1 @ Milwaukee Bucks

Apr. 4 @ Boston Celtics

Apr. 6 @ New York Knicks (43-25)

Apr. 8 vs. Golden State Warriors (40-29)

Apr. 9 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (57-12)

That’s an outrageous opponent win percentage of .667. Every win during this stretch would feel like gold.

So far against those opponents this season, the Suns have managed just a 2-10 record. Both wins came against the Warriors before the acquisition of Jimmy Butler.

Perhaps the only saving grace is that there are more games at home than on the road during this stretch. Phoenix is 21-13 at home compared to 12-24 on the road.

Rookie Changes In Rotation Making A Difference?

One thing that may be helping the Suns of late is rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro finally receiving consistent minutes.

Over the last four games, Dunn has played an average of 27.5 minutes. During that time, he’s contributed 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and a block.

Ighodaro has seen an uptick over the last five games, playing an average of 25.8 minutes. He has put up 7.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks.