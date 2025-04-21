Russell Westbrook seemed to be back in his prime this weekend, as he powered through against the Clippers to deliver the Nuggets their first win of their playoff series. Late in the game, the former league MVP produced crucial steals and shots that ended with a 112-110 overtime victory at Ball Arena.

We all know about the veteran’s extreme confidence, but we were surprised to see the 36-year-old still delivering his defensive aggression late during Saturday’s Western Conference class. Also, Russ dropped in a key three-pointer at the end of regulation that kept the game alive.

In a game where Denver had trailed by as many as 15 points, the Los Angeles club gave their rivals too many liberties and paid as Westbrook took over. According to ESPN, they gave the superstar an average separation of 9.6 feet when he was taking shots from beyond the arc in Game 1.

“We can talk about that more when we take care of business,” he said, convinced that he will beat his former club. Russell ended the match with 15 points on 5-for-17 shooting, but 10 of those points came in the fourth quarter and overtime.

With 10 seconds remaining, the future Hall of Famer made the defensive play of the match as he deflected Nicolas Batum’s pass to James Harden and forced a turnover that pretty much sentenced the contest.

“I know that play,” Westbrook shared, talking about his time with the Clippers. “They have a dynamic roller with [Ivica Zubac], great cutters and guys that catch lobs. My job is to be able to be the low man and find ways to, excuse my language, f— s— up.”

As for coach David Adelman, he knows he can trust his pupil in these situations. “Russ is Russ,” said Nuggets interim. “Defensively he was absolutely incredible. He was playing free safety out there. I thought a lot of the reasons why the [Clippers’ 20] turnovers happened, even if it wasn’t him forcing it, just the way he was roaming around and impacting the game.”