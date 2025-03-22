WATCH: Wolves Start Joe Ingles So Son Can See Him Play Live For First Time

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch made a wholesome gesture to start Joe Ingles against the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night.

Why is it wholesome?

Ingles’ wife Renae and their three children live in Orlando and made the trip to Minnesota for the week. Their son, Jacob, is autistic and watched his first in-arena game earlier in the week. Unfortunately, his dad didn’t get any minutes.

Making sure Jacob didn’t miss out this, Finch went ahead and inserted Ingles into the starting lineup. Ingles got the start alongside Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert.

Ingles played the opening six minutes and collected an assist though he did miss all three of his field goal attempts. He hadn’t played a full minute since Feb. 24 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Minnesota went on to win in a blowout 134-93.

It’s a pity his son didn’t get to see him make a shot.

This Joe Ingles story 🥹 Joe’s wife, Renae, and their 3 kids are in town. Last week, their son Jacob, who is autistic, made it through his first ever NBA game in-arena. But Joe didn’t play… Tonight, Chris Finch started Ingles to make sure Jacob could see his dad play 🫶 pic.twitter.com/fKrHuFTNEi — NBA (@NBA) March 22, 2025

Fans Confused By Initial Report Of Ingles Starting

The reaction of fans to the news Ingles would be starting without the actual context provided for some comedy.

Many were puzzled and even went as far as thinking star bench player Naz Reid was being snubbed.

All in all, once word spread of the actual reason for Ingles starting, fans were quick to warm to the decision.

Joe Ingles randomly starting… in 2025 pic.twitter.com/72em6bm0Ou — Classic Man (@Sol_Gleaux) March 22, 2025

Wolves Looking To Bounce Back

Entering this game, Minnesota had lost two straight after reeling off eight straight wins including a shock loss to the Pelicans.

They sit eight in the Western conference at 41-31, right with the Los Angeles Clippers (39-30) and Golden State Warriors (41-29).

The Wolves may believe there’s an opportunity right now with Steph Curry picking up an injury. How Golden State fares in his absence for however long he’s out will have a big impact on the Play-In Tournament.